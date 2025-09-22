Scott Jennings fired back at a Times Radio host form insisting that political violence is equal on both sides of the aisle.

“I don’t have time for ‘both sides’ are responsible,… It’s our friend who is dead!!”

Fed up Joe Kernen DESTROYS clueless Elizabeth Warren during HUMILIATING live interview

Trump and Elon bury the hatchet “For Charlie”

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk shook hands and spoke at Charlie Kirk's funeral service at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, where approximately 78,000 mourners gathered, with both posting images captioned "For Charlie" to mark their reunion.

Lip reader reveals Trump's warm overture: According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, Trump initiated the conversation by asking "How are you doing?" and saying "I've heard you wanted to chat" before suggesting they "work out how to get back on track," reportedly adding "I've missed you" when Musk nodded in agreement.

First meeting since bitter public falling-out: The pair hadn't been seen together since their alliance collapsed when Musk left his position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in late May and began criticizing the administration's "Big Beautiful Bill."

Feud involved threats and harsh rhetoric: The breakdown saw Musk call for Trump's impeachment and a new political party to challenge the GOP, while Trump responded by threatening to cancel Musk's government contracts and accusing him of suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

“I forgive him” Erika Kirk delivers moving sentiment at her husband’s memorial

Massive attendance: Around 95,000 people gathered at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with attendees including President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump Jr., and various Trump administration officials, including Elon Musk.

Erika Kirk's emotional forgiveness: Kirk's widow Erika Kirk, who is now CEO of Turning Point USA, delivered one of the most emotional moments when she told the packed stadium she forgave her husband's accused assassin, saying she found comfort in her faith despite witnessing his death.

“I forgive him, because it was what Christ did…The answer to hate is not hate.”

Trump's speech : Trump called Kirk a " martyr " for "American freedom" and referred to the suspected shooter as a "radicalized, cold-blooded monster.” He also praised Kirk as “a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose. He did not hate his opponents” before calling Erika Kirk onstage for an emotional embrace as “America the Beautiful played.

Presidential Medal of Freedom announcement : Trump also announced he would posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom , the nation's highest civilian honor.

The event also featured moving speeches from Vice President JD Vance, notably saying, “Charlie, he did so much more than tell the truth. He lived it…”, Donald Trump Jr., Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and more.

The memorial focused on Charlie Kirk’s mission to bring forth Christian and family values to the forefront of American culture, while also inspiring younger generations to boldly step forth into the conservative movement.

Student suspended after MAGA hat worn to honor Charlie Kirk thrown in garbage

A California high school student was suspended after a confrontation with another student, reportedly sparked by his wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat to honor slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.