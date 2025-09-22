PolitiBrawl

Stanley Warner
3h

The truth is the vast majority of hate comes from the Democrats who have been inciting violence against Republicans for years; from Obama constantly calling police racists that were murdering blacks to Hillary calling half the country “deplorables”, to Biden saying the MAGA supporters are a dangerous existential threat to America and “garbage”. You don't hear that kind of vile speech coming from Republicans. And their rhetoric actually causes violence. Remember the mass shooting at a Republican Congressional baseball game in 2017 that almost killed Steve Scalise and wounded four others. And the attempted assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Senator Rand Paul being attacked and hospitalized. And, of course, two assassination attempts on President Trump and now Charlie Kirk, the victim of a political assassination. All incited by the never ending rhetoric of the Democrats like Maxine Waters who encouraged Democrats to publicly confront and harass Trump supporters and tell them that “they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere” and so-called “journalists” who routinely refer to MAGA supporters as cult members, Nazi’s, Fascists, etc., etc.. Even a former FBI Director that publishes “86 Trump” and now they all shout and protest “No Kings” and say that Trump is an authoritarian dictator. It’s all so bizarre when the truth is that the Biden/Harris administration were the real Fascists that weaponized the DOJ, the FBI, the CIA and the IRS and literally locked up members of the political opposition.

And, oh yeah, 520 attacks and fires set in Catholic and Christian churches in the U.S. in the four years of the Biden/Harris administration. But likely you didn't hear about them because his corrupt FBI was too busy actually prosecuting and locking up Catholics protesting at abortion clinics. But the marxist Democrats don't want you to know because they’ve been pushing us to be a “secular” society for sixty years and are openly anti-Christian, anti-American, and pro-criminal. Whether it's against deporting illegal immigrant rapists and child sex traffickers or just for releasing repeat homegrown violent criminals back onto the street with "no bail" and/or minimum jail time.

Sabrina Farmer
4h

If this liberal did it to me, she would be eating concrete, if you don't like someone's right to wear things, then move your butt along, but this needs to stop on liberal hate and their rhetorics! I'm sick of it, and I've had enough!

