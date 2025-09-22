Pissed off Scott Jennings DESTROYS smug host for insisting political violence is equal on "both sides"
"It's our friend who is dead! I don't have time for this!!"
Scott Jennings fired back at a Times Radio host form insisting that political violence is equal on both sides of the aisle.
“I don’t have time for ‘both sides’ are responsible,… It’s our friend who is dead!!”
Trump and Elon bury the hatchet “For Charlie”
President Donald Trump and Elon Musk shook hands and spoke at Charlie Kirk's funeral service at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, where approximately 78,000 mourners gathered, with both posting images captioned "For Charlie" to mark their reunion.
Lip reader reveals Trump's warm overture: According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, Trump initiated the conversation by asking "How are you doing?" and saying "I've heard you wanted to chat" before suggesting they "work out how to get back on track," reportedly adding "I've missed you" when Musk nodded in agreement.
First meeting since bitter public falling-out: The pair hadn't been seen together since their alliance collapsed when Musk left his position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in late May and began criticizing the administration's "Big Beautiful Bill."
Feud involved threats and harsh rhetoric: The breakdown saw Musk call for Trump's impeachment and a new political party to challenge the GOP, while Trump responded by threatening to cancel Musk's government contracts and accusing him of suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."
“I forgive him” Erika Kirk delivers moving sentiment at her husband’s memorial
Massive attendance: Around 95,000 people gathered at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with attendees including President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump Jr., and various Trump administration officials, including Elon Musk.
Erika Kirk's emotional forgiveness: Kirk's widow Erika Kirk, who is now CEO of Turning Point USA, delivered one of the most emotional moments when she told the packed stadium she forgave her husband's accused assassin, saying she found comfort in her faith despite witnessing his death.
“I forgive him, because it was what Christ did…The answer to hate is not hate.”
Trump's speech: Trump called Kirk a "martyr" for "American freedom" and referred to the suspected shooter as a "radicalized, cold-blooded monster.” He also praised Kirk as “a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose. He did not hate his opponents” before calling Erika Kirk onstage for an emotional embrace as “America the Beautiful played.
Presidential Medal of Freedom announcement: Trump also announced he would posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.
The event also featured moving speeches from Vice President JD Vance, notably saying, “Charlie, he did so much more than tell the truth. He lived it…”, Donald Trump Jr., Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and more.
The memorial focused on Charlie Kirk’s mission to bring forth Christian and family values to the forefront of American culture, while also inspiring younger generations to boldly step forth into the conservative movement.
Full service recording:
Student suspended after MAGA hat worn to honor Charlie Kirk thrown in garbage
A California high school student was suspended after a confrontation with another student, reportedly sparked by his wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat to honor slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Student wore MAGA hat to honor Charlie Kirk on 9/11: Laguna Beach High School student Zach Hornstein said he and friends wore "Make America Great Again" hats on September 11 to honor Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated the previous day.
Hat theft sparked political argument and dual suspensions: A female student grabbed Hornstein's hat and threw it in a trash can, leading to a political argument where profanity was used about President Trump, after which both students were suspended despite Hornstein saying they had "gotten over it and moved on."
Hornstein claims unfair punishment for unclear reasons: The honor roll student, who had never been disciplined before, said he doesn't understand what he was suspended for, noting he only jokingly said "If you don't like America, Canada has open borders" during the dispute, and that he and the other student remain friends.
Family alleges political bias and plans appeal: Hornstein's mother believes her son was held to a different standard due to his political beliefs, while the school district stated it doesn't discipline students for political opinions and is reviewing the incident under California law. The family is planning to appeal the suspension.
The truth is the vast majority of hate comes from the Democrats who have been inciting violence against Republicans for years; from Obama constantly calling police racists that were murdering blacks to Hillary calling half the country “deplorables”, to Biden saying the MAGA supporters are a dangerous existential threat to America and “garbage”. You don't hear that kind of vile speech coming from Republicans. And their rhetoric actually causes violence. Remember the mass shooting at a Republican Congressional baseball game in 2017 that almost killed Steve Scalise and wounded four others. And the attempted assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Senator Rand Paul being attacked and hospitalized. And, of course, two assassination attempts on President Trump and now Charlie Kirk, the victim of a political assassination. All incited by the never ending rhetoric of the Democrats like Maxine Waters who encouraged Democrats to publicly confront and harass Trump supporters and tell them that “they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere” and so-called “journalists” who routinely refer to MAGA supporters as cult members, Nazi’s, Fascists, etc., etc.. Even a former FBI Director that publishes “86 Trump” and now they all shout and protest “No Kings” and say that Trump is an authoritarian dictator. It’s all so bizarre when the truth is that the Biden/Harris administration were the real Fascists that weaponized the DOJ, the FBI, the CIA and the IRS and literally locked up members of the political opposition.
And, oh yeah, 520 attacks and fires set in Catholic and Christian churches in the U.S. in the four years of the Biden/Harris administration. But likely you didn't hear about them because his corrupt FBI was too busy actually prosecuting and locking up Catholics protesting at abortion clinics. But the marxist Democrats don't want you to know because they’ve been pushing us to be a “secular” society for sixty years and are openly anti-Christian, anti-American, and pro-criminal. Whether it's against deporting illegal immigrant rapists and child sex traffickers or just for releasing repeat homegrown violent criminals back onto the street with "no bail" and/or minimum jail time.
If this liberal did it to me, she would be eating concrete, if you don't like someone's right to wear things, then move your butt along, but this needs to stop on liberal hate and their rhetorics! I'm sick of it, and I've had enough!