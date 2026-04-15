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“You said you support law enforcement, don’t ever let me hear you say that again!” the retired officer erupted. “Last week you said we were racist!!”

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Sydney Sweeney claps back at woke haters with new ad

Sydney Sweeney defiantly returned to American Eagle, starring in a new jean shorts campaign while casually referencing last year’s controversial ‘great jeans’ ad that drew eugenics accusations.

Defiant Star Faces Backlash: In the latest video promoting American Eagle jean shorts, the 28-year-old Euphoria actress asks what brand she is wearing before replying ‘Yeah. That one’ with a knowing smile and shrug.

Controversial Pun Sparks Outrage: Last July’s ‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ campaign triggered heated debate with critics accusing it of promoting eugenics, white supremacy, and comparing it to Nazi propaganda over her looks.

Actress Calls For Unity: Sweeney said she was surprised by the reaction, loves the jeans and brand, is against hate and divisiveness, and realized her silence had widened the divide rather than closing it.

Brand Celebrates All Jeans: American Eagle maintained the campaign was always about the jeans, her story, and how great jeans look good on everyone when worn with confidence their own way.

Far-left streamer Hasan Piker calls Soviet collapse “One of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century”

Controversial left-wing Twitch streamer Hasan Piker declared the fall of the Soviet Union one of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century during a Yale debate, blaming it for enabling unchecked American power and neoliberalism.

Leftist Streamer Laments Collapse: Popular streamer Hasan Piker told a Yale debate audience that the fall of the USSR was one of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century and that he had said the USSR dissolved unfortunately.

Cites Harm To Nations: Piker claimed the collapse caused incalculable harm to every single country under its banner including child prostitution skyrocketing suicide rates and plummeting life expectancy.

Blames Neoliberal Aftermath: He argued the end of that multipolarity led to accelerated neoliberalism devastating every Western nation with unlimited and unchecked greed plus repeated U.S. disasters.

Gaining Democratic Influence: The streamer has become an influential figure on the left with Democrats flocking to him for the 2026 midterm elections and potential sway over the 2028 presidential race.

US Navy destroyer turns back two Iranian oil tankers under Trump’s blockade

A U.S. Navy destroyer intercepted two oil tankers departing from Iran’s Chabahar port, instructing them to turn around in enforcement of the American blockade against Iran.