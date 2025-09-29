PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
8h

Democrats Democrats Democrats. The enemy or America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave's avatar
Dave
8h

Dems SUC!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture