North Carolina father, Steve Federico, who’s daughter Logan Federico, 22, was murdered by a repeat offender who was released from jail, called Democrats “pathetic” for allowing soft-on-crime policies to take his daughter from him in an emotional explosion in congress.

“She was begging for her life!!!,” Federico said. “Bang!!! Dead. Gone. Why? Because Alexander Dickey, who was arrested 39 God damn times, was on the street!”

Everyone needs to hear this today:

Trump warns Hamas, release the hostages or Israel will “finish the job”

President Donald Trump released a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza war during Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s White House visit, proposing immediate ceasefire, hostage releases within 72 hours, and Israel withdrawing to agreed-upon lines with suspended military operations.

Amnesty for surrendering Hamas fighters : The plan offers amnesty to Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence and surrender their weapons, with safe passage provided to receiving countries for those wishing to leave Gaza, while establishing Gaza as a “deradicalized terror-free zone.”

Hostage exchange provisions : Israel would release remaining hostages (alive or deceased) within 72 hours of accepting the agreement, followed by releasing 250 life-sentence prisoners plus 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7, 2023, once all hostages are returned.

Ultimatum backed by both leaders: Trump warned Hamas that rejecting the deal would result in Israel having his “full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas,” with Netanyahu adding that Israel “will finish the job by itself” if Hamas refuses or undermines the agreement, while Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas signaled support and readiness to take over Gaza security and governance.

No agreement reached, Gov’t shutdown looms in next 48 hours

Congressional leaders met with President Donald Trump for roughly an hour on Monday but left with no agreement to avert a government shutdown before the October 1st midnight deadline, with both sides refusing to budge from their positions.

Republican position and unity : Vice President JD Vance, flanked by Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and OMB Director Russell Vought, accused Democrats of “hostage-taking” and said Republicans support a “clean” short-term funding extension until November 21st without Democratic policy additions.

Democratic healthcare demands : House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer insisted on including permanent extensions of expiring Obamacare tax credits and reversing healthcare cuts from the GOP’s reconciliation bill, stating “we are not going to support a partisan Republican spending bill that continues to gut the health care of everyday America.”

Mass firing threat remains: The White House continues to leverage threats of federal employee mass firings beyond standard furloughs if the government shuts down, though Senate Democrats have not yielded to the pressure, with the Senate expected to vote again on the funding bill Tuesday.

