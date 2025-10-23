NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa went off at a CNBC reporter for doubting his chances of winning the election against socialist radical Zohran Mamdani and Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

He made damn clear to the interviewer that he is NEVER dropping out!

Cuomo’s WILD AI attack ad brings the internet to a HALT!

NYC Mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo launched a no-holds-barred AI generated attack ad on Zohran Mamdani, then DLETED IT immediately…

Watch it here before its gone for good:

Transgender swimmer banned for refusing gender test

Ana Caldas (who goes by Hannah), 47, received a five-year ban from World Aquatics and was stripped of all competition results between June 2022 and October 2024 for allegedly refusing to take a gender verification test, which stemmed from a Texas Attorney General investigation into U.S. Masters Swimming.

Caldas cites cost and medical privacy concerns: The swimmer, who transitioned from male to female, explained that chromosomal testing is “invasive and expensive” and not covered by insurance because it’s “not medically necessary,” saying “a five-year suspension is the price I have to pay to protect my most intimate medical information.”

Dominated women’s competition before ban: In May 2025, Caldas dominated all five individual events in the women’s 45-49 age group division at the U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championship in San Antonio, Texas, prompting the Independent Council on Women’s Sports to argue this violated fair play policies.

Critics highlight competitive advantage: Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who has been vocal about transgender athletes in sports, reshared the news with an image of Caldas, commenting “Not AI. Not a Babylon Bee post...This is real life,” while reports note Caldas was just 0.3 seconds away from qualifying for the 2012 Olympics in the 50m freestyle as a male competitor.

Kash Patel announces FBI close to exposing Antifa funding networks

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the agency is “on the verge” of unmasking the funding sources and command structure behind Antifa, with investigations revealing support coming from “America’s enemies overseas” as well as U.S. nonprofits with IRS tax-exempt status.

New FBI division created for investigation: Patel said tracking Antifa has become so important that the FBI has “created an entire new program and division dedicated” to uncovering the money funding these operations, with the agency “following the money” and “mapping out” the financial networks.

Collaboration with independent journalists: The FBI is receiving assistance from independent journalists and influencers who presented at a recent White House Antifa roundtable event, as they provide “ground level intelligence” from spaces where “law enforcement isn’t able to enter.”

First terrorism charges filed against Antifa members: The announcement comes after a grand jury brought down a historic indictment last week, charging two individuals involved with a Texas Antifa cell with terrorism over a July attack on federal officers at an ICE facility—marking the first time the Department of Justice has handed down Antifa-related terrorism charges.

“Fraud class” Mamdani BUSTED for dining at expensive restaurant - Man of the people act falls apart

Actor Michael Rapaport posted photos on social media of NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani eating at Manhattan’s Omen Azen sushi restaurant, where a nine-course tasting menu costs $145, calling him “Zoron the Moron” and accusing the “working class” candidate of being “fraud class.”

Contrast with campaign affordability message: The criticism comes as Mamdani has campaigned on affordability issues including free bus fares and rent freezes, and claimed during last week’s debate that he spends $125-$150 weekly on groceries—less than the cost of Omen Azen’s signature tasting menu featuring filet mignon and sashimi.

Questions about rent-stabilized apartment: Rapaport, who announced support for rival Andrew Cuomo, questioned whether the “rent-stabilized ‘man of the people’ from Queens” took the train, bus, or Uber back to his apartment after dining “like a diplomat on a Qatari stipend” at the celebrity-frequented Thompson Street restaurant.

Latest attack on wealthy background: The jab follows Cuomo’s dismissal of Mamdani as a “child of wealth” who “grew up in Uganda—basically in a palace,” moved to a Manhattan penthouse, attended $60,000-per-year private school, with critics also highlighting his mother filmmaker Mira Nair’s projects bankrolled by Qatari state-funded institutions.

