Black patriots in Chicago gave Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson a piece of their mind during a city hall meeting, chastising him for raising taxes on citizens while prioritizing Chicago’s sanctuary city policies and continuing his failed soft-on-crime disaster.

Watch this fed-up Chicago woman go off at the mayor to his face!

Judge orders release of redacted transcript from sealed Tyler Robinson hearing

Fourth District Judge Tony Graf Jr. ruled that the transcript and audio recording of a closed-door hearing involving Charlie Kirk’s accused assassin Tyler Robinson can be released in redacted form, with 246 words redacted from the 80-page transcript that was released Monday afternoon, while the audio recording will take about two weeks to redact and release.

Robinson accused of fatal rooftop shooting at TPUSA event: Tyler Robinson, 22, is accused of firing a single shot from a rooftop overlooking a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on September 10, striking the 31-year-old conservative speaker and married father of two in the neck as he fielded questions in a campus courtyard, before allegedly fleeing into a nearby neighborhood and ditching the suspected murder weapon, a Mauser .30-06 rifle.

Media groups demand greater transparency, judge limits cameras: A group of local and national media outlets including Fox News filed for limited intervention demanding formal recognition, advance notice of sealed hearings, and time to oppose restrictions, but Graf denied the motion while ruling that an outright camera ban would be “disproportionate,” instead issuing limitations on what can and can’t be shown after Robinson’s defense requested cameras be kicked out.

Robinson confessed to roommate and parents before surrender: The suspected killer returned home to southern Utah, about a four-hour drive away, and allegedly confessed to his roommate and romantic partner Lance Twiggs—who is cooperating with investigators and has not been charged—and to his parents who helped convince Robinson to surrender to Washington County deputies, with Robinson facing seven charges including aggravated murder carrying the potential death penalty and due back in court January 16.

Conservative watchdog investigating Ilhan Omar’s mysterious wealth surge

The National Legal and Policy Center is scrutinizing Rep. Ilhan Omar’s finances after her net worth mysteriously shot up to $30 million within about a year—a roughly 3,500% increase from 2023—with gains largely coming from her husband Tim Mynett’s businesses including his venture capital firm Rose Lake Capital, which jumped from nearly zero in 2023 to between $5 million and $25 million in just a year.

Mynett’s firm quietly scrubs officer details amid questions: Rose Lake Capital recently removed the names and bios of its nine officers from LinkedIn, raising questions about why, after the firm had bragged about its officers managing some $60 billion in “previous” assets, while Mynett’s winery business—which previously faced fraud allegations—also saw its estimated value explode between $1 million and $5 million in 2024.

Omar’s finances scrutinized amid Minnesota’s massive fraud scandal: The investigation comes as Minnesota faces the massive “Feeding Our Future” fraud scandal in which hundreds of millions of dollars were fleeced from taxpayers, with Omar blaming the “rush to push out social benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic” and lack of guardrails, while Rep. Brian Babin posted “On Walz’s watch, Minnesota became a fraud factory, aided and defended by allies like Ilhan Omar. Investigate everything. Prosecute everyone involved.”

Minnesotans warned GOP lawmaker about Somali refugee influx over a decade ago

At a July 2015 town hall in St. Cloud, constituents pleaded with Rep. Tom Emmer to halt the flood of Somali refugees, with one man stating “We did not ask for those Somalis. Nobody asked us if we, in St. Cloud, want those Somalis,” while another constituent named Sue called for a “moratorium” citing the “huge economic burden placed” on them, but Emmer dismissed their concerns as “implicit racism” and insisted Somalis were “the fastest-assimilating populations.”