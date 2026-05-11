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Families of Americans held prisoner in China hope Trump will secure releases during Xi summit next week

President Donald Trump said he would address the detainment of Pastor Ezra Jin, a Christian pastor and founder of Zion Church arrested in October during China’s religious crackdown, during his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Grace Drexel, the pastor’s daughter told The NY Post, "If anyone, this president might be able to bring back my father." Jin has reportedly been cut off from his family with no letters or phone calls allowed, while his lawyers have been targeted by the government with one having "his license permanently revoked, and his whole law firm was dismantled." Drexel is expecting her third child in four weeks and hopes Jin will be freed in time to meet his newest grandchild.

Dawn Michelle Hunt imprisoned since 2014 after unknowingly carrying drugs in designer bags : Chicago native Hunt has been in Guangdong Women’s Prison for 12 years after winning what she thought was a legitimate travel raffle, only to be arrested at the airport with several kilos of methamphetamines sewn into designer bags she was given as part of her “prize.” Originally sentenced to death and later commuted to life, Hunt has developed fibroids and tumors believed to be symptoms of cancer during her imprisonment.

Brother promises late father he’ll bring sister home: Retired police officer Tim Hunt visited his sister two years ago for one hour with a Chinese official taking notes, describing her as looking like “two different people” compared to her arrest photo due to a grapefruit-sized tumor. Hunt’s father Gene died January 25 after working tirelessly for Dawn’s freedom, with Tim promising him “I wouldn’t rest until Dawn was free.”

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Trump blames Obama, Biden for Iran “playing games” with US, warns regime will “be laughing no longer”

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday that Iran has been “playing games with the United States” for 47 years through delay tactics before “hit[ting] ‘pay dirt’ when Barack Hussein Obama became President,” accusing Obama of giving Tehran “a major and very powerful new lease on life” through the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Trump: Biden was “even worse” and “greatest SUCKER of them all” : The president argued Biden proved to be “a disaster as our ‘Leader’” who was “weak and stupid,” allowing Iran to continue exploiting American presidents. Trump characterized Biden as worse than Obama in dealing with the Islamic Republic, calling him the regime’s ultimate benefactor.

Administration won’t tolerate stalling tactics or oppression: Trump declared his government would not accept an Iranian regime that delays negotiations to outlast American administrations while “killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors.” He concluded by warning that after decades of Tehran “laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country,” Iran’s amusement would soon end.

Trump blasts SCOTUS justices by name who “hurt our Country so badly” with tariff ruling, expects birthright citizenship loss

President Donald Trump issued a 545-word Truth Social post Sunday night expressing disappointment in Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett after their votes contributed to a 6-3 Supreme Court decision striking down his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for tariffs, writing “I don’t want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country” and lamenting they “have shown so little respect to our Country, and its people.”