Piers Morgan humiliated washed up liberal talk show host Joy Reid during a very fiery interview, calling her out for “racializing everything” and losing the trust and interest of her audience on MSNBC.

Firing Dispute: Morgan directly challenged Reid's claim that she was fired from MSNBC for being a Black woman, arguing instead that "your show just got increasingly unpopular" with ratings dropping 28% from 1.3 million viewers in February 2024 to 973,000 in February 2025. Reid's show "The ReidOut" was canceled in February as part of a larger network shakeup.

Race Card Accusations: When Morgan accused Reid of playing "the race card" instead of acknowledging rating struggles, she fired back that he was "fixated on trying to racialize conversations" and called his accusation "your version of the race card." Morgan interrupted, saying "You racialize more conversations in your tenure at MSNBC than any host in history."

Heated Clash: Reid accused Morgan, a "White European," of having double standards when "people of color" discuss race, while Morgan shot back "You racialize everything, Joy... It's not my schtick, it was your schtick, but people got bored with it." The contentious interview also included Morgan confronting Reid about a 2018 controversy over homophobic posts from her old blog.

3rd Biden aide pleas the Fifth in Republican probe to investigate Biden mental decline cover-up

A former top aide to Joe Biden invoked her Fifth Amendment right during a closed-door deposition Friday, intensifying Republican-led efforts to investigate the former president’s cognitive decline and handling of classified documents.

Annie Tomasini, Biden’s former deputy chief of staff, declined to answer questions from the House Oversight Committee about whether the White House instructed her to mislead the public on the Biden’s health or conceal sensitive government records. She is the third ex-aide to take the Fifth in the case.

Tomasini previously helped inventory documents at the Penn Biden Center, where classified materials from Biden’s time as vice president were later discovered. Her testimony follows that of Jill Biden’s former chief of staff Anthony Bernal and the president’s personal physician Kevin O’Connor, both of whom also refused to answer key questions under oath.

“There is now a pattern of key Biden confidants seeking to shield themselves from criminal liability for this potential conspiracy,” Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said, who has suggested the committee may soon call Biden family members to testify.

A wave of former White House staffers, including ex-press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and chief of staff Jeff Zients, are scheduled for transcribed interviews through September. Republicans are also hoping to unravel the use of the presidential autopen, which they say may have been used improperly to sign last-minute pardons under the Biden administration.

The investigation gained momentum after Special Counsel Robert Hur’s February report concluded that Biden “willfully” retained classified documents but declined to charge him, citing concerns a jury would view the president as a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.”

Anti-Israel protestor gets SLAMMED by Tour de France bodyguard after charging onto the course

A pro-Palestinian protester was removed from the Tour de France course Wednesday after sprinting onto the track near the finish line to denounce the participation of an Israeli-registered cycling team.

The man, wearing a shirt reading “Israel out of the Tour” and holding a keffiyeh, ran alongside cyclists 25 meters from the Stage 11 finish before a security guard tackled him, shoved him into a barrier, and threw him over a wall into the crowd. The incident occurred as Norway’s Jonas Abrahamsen narrowly defeated Switzerland’s Mauro Schmid.

The protest appeared to target the Israel Premier-Tech team , an Israel team in this year’s race, despite fielding no Israeli riders. The group, Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) has called the Israel team “Team Genocide” and encouraged protests.

“We call for more peaceful protests than ever,” BDS said earlier this year, citing the team’s appearances in the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta a España. The Tour concludes in Paris on July 27, following 21 stages across the French countryside.

“Ridiculous”: Speaker Mike Johnson BASHES WSJ reports about Trump Epstein connection

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday dismissed a Wall Street Journal article alleging that President Donald Trump sent Jeffrey Epstein a lewd birthday letter in 2003, calling the story “bogus” and part of a media effort to damage Trump’s reputation.

The WSJ report claimed Trump sent Epstein a birthday message along with a drawing of a naked stick figure woman signed with Trump’s initials. Trump has denied authoring or sending the note: “I never wrote a picture in my life... It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

“The president and I talked about that ridiculous allegation this morning,” Johnson said on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “He’s never drawn such a picture, he’s never thought of drawing such a picture… [WSJ] is literally making things up.”

Trump and his allies, including Vice President J.D. Vance , have called the report false and defamatory. Trump has threatened to sue The Wall Street Journal, its parent company News Corp, and Rupert Murdoch over what he called a “fake thing.”

The renewed focus on Trump’s past ties to Epstein comes amid political tensions over efforts to release files related to Epstein’s criminal history. Trump has acknowledged a former friendship with Epstein but said the two cut ties in 2004. Epstein died by suicide in federal custody in 2019, according to the Justice Department. Trump has urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to release grand jury transcripts, pending court approval.

Active-Duty military get pay bump in SWEEPING new bill

The House of Representatives passed a sweeping $832 billion defense appropriations bill early Friday for fiscal year 2026, approving a pay raise for U.S. service members and increased funding for research and development despite some bipartisan clashes.