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pxxat5's avatar
pxxat5
2h

The eyes of hypocrisy are sharper then a magnifying glass,they see everything they want to see, crystal clear, except the truth...right in front of their face.

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CE Stanley's avatar
CE Stanley
3h

It seams the democrats did not know what dementia was when we had a POTUS that actually had dementia, but they are allowing their case of TDS to make themselves have dementia.

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