Piers Morgan called out Dr John Gartner for claiming President Donald Trump is showing signs of dementia, after admitting that he didn’t see any issues with Joe Biden’s mental faculties until his disastrous debate against Trump in 2024.

“Biden was talking to dead people in the audience, he was falling over all the time,… for years we all watched Biden’s obvious decline unravel, but you only piped up when it was Donald Trump!” Morgan confronted the doctor.

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Bodycam Chaos: Insane karen gets kicked out of ritzy hotel, then goes BERSERK

What started as a routine call quickly turned into a situation no one could control.

Hotel staff had reached their breaking point with a disruptive guest who refused to leave—so they called the police. But when officers arrived, things didn’t calm down… they escalated.

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Former VA Lt. Gov Dies in shocking murder-suicide

Former Democratic Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and his wife Cerina were found dead in their home early Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide amid a messy divorce, authorities confirmed.

Shot Wife in Basement: Justin Fairfax shot his wife Cerina in the basement of their home before proceeding upstairs to the primary bedroom where he shot himself according to Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

Messy Divorce Trigger: The incident followed Justin being recently served papers for an upcoming court proceeding in what police described as a complicated or messy divorce that apparently led to this event.

Children Home During Tragedy: The couple’s two teenage children were in the home during the murder-suicide with one child making the 911 call after midnight to report the traumatic event they witnessed.

Prior Domestic Incident: In January police responded to Justin’s allegation of assault by Cerina but house cameras showed the alleged assault never occurred investigators confirmed from the footage collected.

Bombshell ATF report on Kirk assassin’s bullet fragments

A bombshell court filing has revealed new forensic details that undermine the defense of Tyler Robinson the 22-year-old accused of capital murder in the shooting death of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Bullet Jacket Fragment Matches: The ATF described the item recovered from Kirk’s autopsy as a .30-caliber class deformed damaged bullet jacket fragment that matches the caliber of the Mauser 98 30-06 rifle recovered near the scene allegedly used by Robinson.

Cartridge Case Identified: Investigators confirmed the recovered cartridge case bearing a Remington headstamp was fired in the Exhibit 1 rifle tied to Robinson providing key linkage to the alleged murder weapon recovered near the scene.

Defense Strategy Setback: While the damaged bullet jacket fragment could not be conclusively linked or excluded from the rifle the new details make it more difficult for Robinson’s team to argue he did not fire the fatal shot.

Court Battles Continue: Robinson’s defense seeks to stop further testing on the bullet fragment and push back his May 17 preliminary hearing while arguing over cameras in the courtroom as he faces a potential death sentence.

Man injures Secret Service Agent in White House breach

A man attempting to breach the White House complex on Thursday jumped a construction barrier near the Treasury Building leading to a physical altercation with Secret Service officers that left one agent with a laceration.