Sec. of War Pete Hegseth did not pull punches when Democrat Sen. Chris Coons claimed there was “no imminent threat” posed by Iran before President Donald Trump launched strikes on the regime and that the U.S. military is on the verge of a “strategic loss” against our enemy.

“It’s so foolish! Here we are in a committee in the U.S. Senate 74 days in and you are talking about a ‘strategic loss!’” Hegseth fired back. “We have the ability to defeat a 47 year threat, on the pursuit of a nuclear weapon. We have more leverage than we have ever had!”

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Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

New poll shows Rubio ahead of Vance as Trump’s successor

A new AtlasIntel poll conducted May 4-7 shows Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading a hypothetical 2028 Republican primary with 45.4% support, ahead of Vice President JD Vance at 29.6%.

Runner ups: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is at 11.2%, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 1.4%.

This marks the first survey showing Rubio in front, though RealClearPolitics' polling aggregate still gives Vance a 20-point advantage overall.

President Trump playfully polled law enforcement officials Monday on their 2028 preference, joking about a "dream team" ticket while clarifying he wasn't endorsing anyone yet, with Vance receiving slightly stronger applause. Rubio previously said he'd support Vance if the vice president runs.

Mamdani unveils $124.7B budget with hidden fee hikes disguised as “savings,” critics call it fiscal gimmickry

Mayor Zohran Mamdani rolled out his first budget Tuesday claiming to close a multibillion-dollar gap with $1.7 billion in savings over two years, but fiscal watchdogs slammed the plan as relying on revenue tricks and phantom efficiencies rather than real cuts.

The administration plans to raise ambulance transport costs by $25 million annually, charge $10 million more for EMS assistance even when patients aren’t hospitalized, increase enforcement revenues through bus lane tickets and trade waste crackdowns, and audit property tax credits more aggressively to collect an additional $24 million yearly—prompting one Democratic operative to say the budget is “as real as Kim Kardashian’s lips.”

DOE accounts for largest share through vague “cost containment” and “financial controls”: The Department of Education shoulders the bulk of alleged savings with $149.5 million this year from “improved financial controls” and a staggering $922 million next year through unspecified measures including $30.3 million in procurement “reform.” Other departments contributed minimal cuts like Veterans’ Services slashing events to save $60,000 and Sanitation canceling battery disposal for $353,000.

Minnesota grocery owner charged with $1.1M food stamp fraud scheme using others’ EBT cards

Abdidwahid Mohamed, owner of Minnesota Food Grocery LLC, allegedly used EBT cards registered to other people to buy products at Sam’s Club and Costco in 2021 before reselling them in his store, according to Hennepin County authorities who observed him making purchases and tracked him back to his business. Investigators found many cardholders were either out of the country or denied shopping at those locations, with surveillance footage and GPS data supporting the case—Mohamed now faces up to 20 years in prison or a $100,000 fine if convicted.

State Sen. Koran: “Private retailer, not the state” uncovered fraud : Republican state Sen. Mark Koran said the case represents “yet another example of why Minnesota is target number one for fraudsters,” noting the suspect was initially flagged by Walmart’s Global Investigation Team rather than government agencies, highlighting what he called “the inability of state agencies to detect obvious fraud.” Congressional candidate Dalia al-Aqidi said Minneapolis “didn’t become America’s fraud capital by accident,” arguing money intended for vulnerable families is instead “lining the wrong pockets and paying for luxury cars and houses on the other side of the world.”

Charges emerge amid broader Minnesota social services fraud scandal: The case comes as Minnesota faces a massive fraud scandal within social services programs, particularly affecting the Somali community, alongside renewed Trump administration crackdowns on food stamp abuse.

Trump arrives in China to massive celebration:

President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing this morning ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Key Issues on the Agenda: