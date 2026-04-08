Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had to put an ABC News reporter in his place after he asked a very pointed question about President Donald Trump negotiations with Iran, which Hegseth saw as a direct attack merely framed as a question.

“Of course this is ABC News! Did you even hear what I said?!”

Watch Hegseth take on the media:

Click To Watch Video

Together with BlockTrustIRA

The 401(k) wasn’t designed to make you wealthy.

It was designed to give Wall Street a steady stream of American retirement savings to manage — and charge fees on — for decades.

They collect those fees whether your account goes up or down. Good year, bad year, market crash, doesn’t matter. Their check clears. Most Americans have no idea that’s how it works.

BlockTrustIRA was built on a completely different model.

They only make money when you make money. No management fee unless your account grows. Their performance fee kicks in only on actual profits. Trading fee is 0.14% — written on their website in plain English.

No hidden spread. No fees buried in fine print. No Wall Street games. Your retirement funds are held in institutional cold storage custody — offline, insured, untouchable. Portfolio managed by Animus AI — rated the #1 Bitcoin portfolio manager by Bitcoin Magazine — rebalancing around the clock.

If you have a 401(k) or IRA gathering Wall Street fees right now, you can roll it over. They cover the transfer costs. Get Up to a $2500 Crypto funding bonus when you open your account.

This is your money. Start keeping more of it. Visit politibrawlcrypto.com

Learn More

Trump hails Iran cease-fire as “Golden Age” for Middle East after announcing two-week pause hours before deadline

President Donald Trump expressed optimism Wednesday after coming to a cease-fire agreement with Iran Tuesday night. He said the new peace will usher in a “Golden Age” in the Middle East, writing on Truth Social “a big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!” Trump said the US “will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz” and feels “confident” the reopening of the key waterway—through which 20% of the world’s oil passes daily—would go well, adding “just like we are experiencing in the US, this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!”

Why it matters: Trump branded Operation Epic Fury a “total and complete victory” more than a month after the first Feb. 28 US strikes alongside Israeli forces, saying “100 percent. No question about it.” However, Iran’s embassy in India claimed the US is “fundamentally committed” to lifting all sanctions, accepting enrichment, and agreeing to Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, warning “you started the war, but Iran will set the conditions for its end.” Trump didn’t rule out strikes on power plants if the ceasefire collapsed.

The complications: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the two-week pause “does not include Lebanon” as the IDF continues targeting Hezbollah strongholds, with four killed in Tyre after a building was hit and strikes reported in Saida. The IDF said it “ceased fire in the operation against Iran” but “in Lebanon, the IDF is continuing to conduct targeted ground operations against Hezbollah,” while Iranian-backed Hezbollah militias paused strikes on northern Israel. UK PM Keir Starmer, French President Macron, and German Chancellor Merz all welcomed the deal.

Trump meets NATO chief Rutte Wednesday as alliance is tested over limited European support for Iran operations

President Donald Trump will meet with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte Wednesday at the White House as relations with European allies have been put to the test during Operation Epic Fury, with Trump repeatedly threatening to withdraw the U.S. from NATO and criticizing European nations for blocking base access and providing limited help.

What Trump has said: Trump told the alliance in a March 31 Truth Social post “you’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.”

Why it matters: Spain closed airspace to U.S. bombers and denied use of Rota Naval Station and Morón Air Base for any combat, refueling, or staging missions related to Iran, while France blocked Israeli aircraft from using French airspace to transport U.S.-made munitions. European nations felt the brunt of the Strait of Hormuz closure—a key waterway for natural gas supply—and expressed frustration they weren’t consulted before the conflict broke out.

The relationship: Trump has a good relationship with Rutte, who once called him “daddy” of the alliance, though Trump views NATO as a “one-way street.” Finnish President Alexander Stubb told Trump a “more European NATO” is taking shape.

ICE agents shoot suspected gang member who tried to run them over with vehicle in California

ICE agents reportedly shot Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, an 18th Street Gang member wanted for questioning related to a murder in El Salvador, after he “weaponized his vehicle in attempt to run an officer over” during a traffic stop near Interstate 5 in Patterson, California on Tuesday, according to ICE Director Todd Lyons.

The agents fired defensive shots striking Hernandez, who was hospitalized with unclear condition.