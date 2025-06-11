Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth went off at Democrat Rep. Pete Aguilar during a House Committee hearing, Tuesday, for insinuating that the Trump administration doesn’t care about the wellbeing of troops it’s sending to deal with the Los Angeles riots.

“I’m not going to take that!!”

”I want to express my severe concern with the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles without consultation of the state of California,” Aguilar told Hegseth. “There are photographs of these troops sleeping on the floor, and have not been provided food, fuel or water by DOD. How long will these deployments last and why were we unprepared to provide them basic necessities?”

Hegseth fired back, “They responded incredibly rapidly to a deteriorating situation!” He reminded the Democrat that he was deployed in a similar manner responding to the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots outside the White House, holding a riot shield against agitators. “I know what it’s like to be immediately deployed into a situation like that, there are moments where you make due the best you can, but we are ensuring they are housed, fed, water, in real time from my office!”

“You should check with your office,” Aguilar quipped.

“I’m not going to take that we don’t care about the troops!” Hegseth returned fire. “Nobody cares more about the troops than this secretary, the chairman and our department!”

Watch Hegseth stand his ground:

Musk apologizes for attacks on Trump

Musk publicly apologized for his recent attacks on Trump, admitting they "went too far" in an X post, Wednesday morning.

The tech billionaire expressed regret for explosive personal claims against Trump, including that he was in the Jeffrey Epstein files and suggestions that the president should be impeached.

The feud erupted over Trump's massive spending bill after Musk left his government efficiency role - Musk had spent months working to cut wasteful government spending through DOGE before criticizing Trump's "big beautiful bill," leading to escalating personal attacks where Musk accused Trump of "ingratitude" and claimed Trump wouldn't have won without his help.

Trump initially dismissed Musk as having "totally lost it" and said he wasn't interested in talking - The president told reporters he was "very disappointed" in Musk's criticism and claimed on social media that Musk went "CRAZY" after Trump removed electric vehicle mandates, while saying Musk was "wearing thin" and he "asked him to leave."

Both sides have begun softening their positions and showing signs of reconciliation - Trump said Monday "we had a great relationship and I wish him well," to which Musk responded with a heart emoji, and Musk has since supported Trump's response to anti-ICE demonstrations in Los Angeles by sharing the president's posts and responding with American flag emojis.

Woman begs anti-ICE protesters to stop blocking traffic so she can get to work - They laugh in her face…

A New York mother begged anti-ICE protesters to let her get to work while they blocked traffic - The unidentified woman got out of her car during Tuesday's protests to plead with demonstrators, explaining "I have a kid and I need to go to work" as at least 80 protesters were arrested throughout the day.

The protesters showed no sympathy and mocked her concerns about providing for her child - When the mom asked "what about my kid?" after a protester said "these people are having their children taken," a male demonstrator sarcastically replied "Oh no, not work, I care so much" while dismissing her situation.

A reporter highlighted the racial dynamics of the confrontation - Turning Point USA's Savanah Hernandez, who filmed the exchange, asked the protesters how they felt as "white people stopping a black woman from going to work," drawing attention to the irony of the situation as the frustrated mother pointed out the traffic backup they were causing.

