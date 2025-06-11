PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tim's avatar
tim
3h

Newsome isn’t capable of running the state he is corrupt and bought and paid for needs to be arrested and held accountable today

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
C.W.'s avatar
C.W.
3h

I think Pete is doing a great job. "Hooah Pete"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture