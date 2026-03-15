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Jim's avatar
Jim
40m

Some of these 'fake news' providers are acting as if they are a propaganda arm of the Iranian government.

Whose side is the legacy media on?

I suggest a press GAG ORDER on the Iranian conflict.

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Gerald Smiley's avatar
Gerald Smiley
33m

Every one of these fake news company's Should be fine big time for reporting that False News

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