Sec of War Pete Hegseth tore into the fake news media during a Friday morning press conference, calling them out for one-sided negative coverage of President Donald Trump’s Iran strikes.

“Here’s what your headlines should read if we had an actually patriotic press!!” Hegseth exploded.

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Netanyahu mocks assassination rumors with coffee shop video, flashing five fingers to debunk AI claims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video Sunday buying coffee and joking about calories to dismiss bogus online claims he’d been assassinated by Iran, which began after conspiracy theorists claimed they spotted him with six fingers during a speech and concluded it was AI-generated. “They say I’m what?” Netanyahu said, clearly showing five fingers on both hands while making small talk about the war: “We are hitting Iran very hard, even on this day, and in Lebanon, we are continuing.”

Why it matters: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed to kill Netanyahu amid the conspiracy theories, with Iranian state media running the headline “IRGC vows to pursue and kill ‘child-killer’ Netanyahu if he is still alive.” Israel joined the US in launching war against Iran on Feb. 28 and has struck Hezbollah in Lebanon, with the IDF claiming Saturday it killed two senior Iranian intelligence officers. President Trump boasted to ABC News about killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying “I got him before he got me. They tried twice … I got him first.”

The backdrop: Iran has launched rockets and drones at Israel, some penetrating its missile defense systems, while questions remain about whether Khamenei’s son Mojtaba—quickly named the next supreme leader—is alive or in control. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told CNN “it’s unclear that he really has control of the country, if he’s even alive at this point.”

Russia launches massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, killing 6 as Iran conflict distracts from peace efforts

Russia hammered Ukraine with around 430 drones and 68 missiles on Saturday, killing six people including five in Kyiv region where President Zelensky said Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure but also damaged residential buildings, schools and businesses, leaving 15 injured. Most missiles and drones were downed by air defenses, though one person was killed and three injured when Russian-guided bombs hit Zaporizhzhia later in the day.

Why it matters: Saturday’s strikes come as the Iran conflict has distracted international attention from a U.S.-backed peace push in the four-year war, which Kyiv says Moscow has no interest in ending. Zelensky warned “Russia will try to exploit the war in the Middle East to cause even greater destruction here in Europe, in Ukraine,” repeating his call for partners to boost air-defense weapons production as stocks diminish from defending against Iranian strikes in the Gulf.

The damage: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said consumers in six regions were without electricity after the overnight strikes, part of Russia’s winter campaign to weaken resolve by leaving major cities without power or heating as Moscow’s troops press a battlefield offensive demanding Kyiv cede territory. The attack prompted NATO member Poland to scramble jets to protect its airspace, while Moldova denounced a Russian drone intrusion into its border airspace. Local resident Natalia Fetko, 57, whose building was damaged, said “there’s no way Russia will stop. Nothing is enough for them.”

Over 300 TSA officers quit during federal shutdown, causing hours-long airport delays as DHS blames Democrats

More than 300 TSA officers have quit since the government shutdown began Feb. 14, while many others are taking unscheduled absences, with some airports seeing call-out rates as high as 53% (Houston Hobby Airport on March 8) and double-digit averages nationwide. Major airports including JFK (21% call-out rate), Atlanta International (19%), and New Orleans (14%) have seen travelers standing in security lines for hours, with Chicago O’Hare and Fort Lauderdale showing massive lines Sunday morning.