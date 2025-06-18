Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth clashed with Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a Senate hearing today over if he would hypothetically obey President Donald Trump’s orders to deploy federal troops to other American cities.



“Secretary Hegseth, if the president wanted to deploy marines to Chicago and New York City like he did to Los Angeles, would you carry out that order even if the local governors and mayors objected?” Warren pressed.

“Senator, because Governor Newsom was unwilling to address protecting federal law enforcement agents in Los Angeles, President Trump had all the authorities and the Defense Department happily supported defending our ICE agents in the conduct of their job,” Hegseth fired back. “They have the right to be able to do their job without being attacked by mobs!”

Warren snapped back, “I will take that as a yes…”



SCOTUS upholds Tennessee ban of minor sex-change surgeries

The Supreme Court came to a majority decision today that Tennessee’s ban of sex changes in minors does not violate any part of the U.S. Constitution and can remain in place.

Court Decision : On June 18, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming medical treatments—such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy—for minors, in a 6-3 ruling, deciding that the law is not discriminatory and therefore does not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Majority Opinion : Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the conservative majority, stated that the law involves contested medical and policy issues beyond judicial resolution and does not classify based on sex or transgender status, thus satisfying rational basis review.

Opposing Opinion : Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, warning that the decision "authorizes untold harm to transgender children" and allows legislatures to engage in discrimination under the guise of medical regulation.

Broader Impact: The ruling potentially enables similar laws in 26 states to stand, affecting hundreds of thousands of transgender youth and potentially shifting authority of things like transgender bathroom access, school sport participation and transgender healthcare, to state legislatures.

Democrat NYC Mayoral candidate ARRESTED after assaulting I.C.E officials

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E) officials arrested a New York City mayoral candidate after he reportedly assaulted Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers on Tuesday.

Incident & Charges : On Tuesday, New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was handcuffed by masked I.C.E agents in a Manhattan immigration court hallway after linking arms with an immigrant and questioning the agents’ authority to arrest U.S. citizens without a judicial warrant. DHS charged him with “assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer.”

Lander protested the detainment , insisting agents lacked a warrant for an arrest of the immigrant, even after an alleged warrant was held up to him in the video. The footage also shows him stating, “I’m not obstructing” as he was pinned against a wall.

Political Commentary : The arrest—in the middle of NYC's early voting period—sparked swift criticism from Democratic leaders including Governor Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and AOC, who portrayed the move as federal overreach and political intimidation.

Wider Context: Lander’s detention is part of a broader pattern of high‑profile confrontations between I.C.E and Democratic officials (including Sen. Padilla and Rep. McIver), amid an aggressive ramp-up in immigration enforcement by the Trump administration.

Democrats hide from Senate hearing on Biden’s mental decline

Democrat lawmakers boycotted today’s Senate hearing regarding allegations of factions covering up President Joe Biden’s mental decline during his term.

Senate hearing launched today: Republican Senators John Cornyn (R‑TX) and Eric Schmitt (R‑MO) held a Senate Judiciary Committee session titled “Unfit to Serve: How the Biden Cover‑Up Endangered America and Undermined the Constitution,” asserting that President Biden’s cognitive decline was concealed by the Biden Administration’s aides and liberal media. Coryn said in his opening statement:

“There was a conspiracy to hide the president’s true condition by his family, by his staff, by the media, and many elected officials. This was a constitutional crisis bigger than President Biden, bigger than any single election, and one that cannot be absolved by the collective apology of the press and an election where the president’s party lost.