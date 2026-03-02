PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harley Doss's avatar
Harley Doss
just now

Iranian people free now? Tell that to 53,000 in jail for activism. You are in a propaganda box.

Reply
Share
Richard Lutz's avatar
Richard Lutz
41m

Hegseth is trying so hard to appear to be a bad-ass. He has a long way to go.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture