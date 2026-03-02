Secretary of War Pete Hegseth fired back at reporters this morning for prying questions about troop movements on Iran that, if answered, would compromise military security and the safety of U.S. troops in the middle east.

“Did you not hear me?!!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with Goldencrest

Make sure your hard-earned retirement savings are safe

For decades, the global system worked in America’s favor.

The dollar anchored trade.

U.S. debt was absorbed.

Markets relied on stability.

That stability is now being tested. When America First policies reshaped trade and alliances, global financial dynamics shifted.

Now even the 2026 Munich Security Report describes the post-war order as being “under destruction.”

That’s institutional language.

Foreign governments are reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar.

Central banks are increasing gold reserves.

U.S. debt has surpassed $38 trillion.

These are measurable shifts — not political talking points.

Most IRAs and 401(k)s remain heavily concentrated in stock-heavy, dollar-based assets that depend on global confidence. If that confidence weakens, valuations adjust.

See what this could mean for your retirement portfolio here.

Inside the newly released report, you’ll learn:

Why reserve diversification is accelerating

How rising debt increases retirement vulnerability

What structural instability could mean for IRAs and 401(k)s

How some Americans are adding gold and silver to retirement accounts (tax and penalty free)

If you haven’t evaluated your exposure, this may be the moment to learn how to shield your retirement savings.

Get the Free 2026 Info Guide here >>

Learn More

Trump won’t rule out ground troops in Iran, says operation “way ahead of schedule” after killing 49 leaders

President Donald Trump told The NY Post Monday he’s not ruling out sending US ground troops into Iran “if they were necessary,” saying he doesn’t have “the yips” about boots on the ground like other presidents, adding Operation Epic Fury killed 49 Iranian leaders in one day—a goal originally estimated to take four weeks—and is progressing “way ahead of schedule.”

Why it matters: While Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed at a Pentagon press conference that no American troops are currently inside Iran, he also didn’t rule out the possibility, saying Trump “ensures our enemies understand we’ll go as far as we need to go to advance American interests” but “you don’t have to roll 200,000 people in there and stay for 20 years.” At least four US service members have died after an Iranian counterstrike on a US operations center in Kuwait.

The polling divide: A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 27% of Americans approved of the strikes while 43% disapproved, and a CNN/SSRS poll showed 41% approved while 59% disapproved—but Trump dismissed the numbers, saying “I don’t care about polling. I have to do the right thing” and claiming “if you did a real poll, the silent poll,” support would be higher. Trump said he made the final decision after talks collapsed in Geneva Thursday, partly because intelligence showed Iran was “surreptitiously resuming work on nuclear projects at a totally different site,” adding “they wanted to make a nuclear weapon, so we destroyed them completely.”

Iranian-Americans celebrate Khamenei’s death in NYC, cities worldwide as families in Iran dance amid strikes

About 500 Iranian-Americans marched through Midtown Manhattan on Sunday chanting “USA! USA! USA!” and “TRUMP, TRUMP! THANK YOU, THANK YOU!” while waving the banned Iranian Lion and Sun flag and carrying “Make Iran Great Again” banners to celebrate the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed Saturday alongside over 40 top officials in a US-Israeli strike.

Why it matters: Demonstrators sang the old Iranian national anthem banned since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with 45-year-old Ramin Sohrab saying “at home they don’t call this ‘war.’ They are calling this ‘human rescue.’” Reza Ebrahimi, 37, told The Post his mother in Iran said “she would rather sacrifice her life that the world be safe,” adding his brother was shot during recent protests and that Iranian-Americans are “the voice of our families who are over there and cannot speak.”

What’s happening in Iran: Nehzat Lavvaf, 47, said her mother reported many Iranians are sheltering in place as bombs fall and ignoring Iranian state TV urging people to go outside “to kill the innocent people” and increase civilian casualties for anti-US propaganda. Lavvaf’s family said they’re celebrating the strikes even while sheltering, with her mother “so happy” they’re having celebrations and changing “all the music to dance music,” saying “we have been all waiting for this moment.” Similar celebrations erupted in Los Angeles, London, Paris and Canada, with London demonstrators waving Israeli flags alongside Iranian flags “in a rare show of comity between two people who have been divided by rivalry and war.”

Kuwaiti locals rescue downed U.S. pilots after friendly fire blunder

Three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles supporting strikes against Iran were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses over Kuwait late Sunday, but all six crew members ejected safely and were recovered in stable condition, with locals rushing to aid a female aircrew member in heartwarming video footage released Monday.

Friendly Fire Chaos : Three fighter jets downed in apparent mishap amid Iranian attacks involving aircraft, missiles, and drones during Operation Epic Fury.

Crew Survival Confirmed : All six aircrew—three pilots and three weapon systems officers—ejected successfully and remain in stable condition after quick recovery.

Kuwaiti Gratitude Shown : Video captures locals checking on and reassuring a female servicemember, with one saying “Thank you for helping us” despite the incident.

Investigation Underway : CENTCOM notes Kuwait acknowledged the error and expresses thanks for their ongoing support as cause probe continues.

“Special Relationship” in tatters? UK PM refuses to allow U.S. full access to airfields even after Iranian drone attack!

Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared Monday that US forces will not use British military bases in Cyprus for operations in the ongoing war with Iran, citing their unsuitability, despite approving limited defensive access to other UK bases following Iranian attacks and US pressure.