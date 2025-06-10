Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth clashed with Democrat Rep. Betty McCollum during an intense House Committee hearing today over the Trump administration’s deployment of military troops to defend immigration enforcement officers from violent rioters in Los Angeles.

He puts her in her place!

Watch Video

President Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard and 700 US Marines this week to help manage the destructive anti-ICE riots taking place.

McCollum, echoing sentiment from many other Democrats, called the move “premature” and “escalatory” before grilling Hegseth on the costs associated with sending troops to the riot zone.

She likened the situation in LA to the 2020 George Floyd riots, which tore through her home state of Minnesota, “At no point did the citizens of Minnesota request that the marines be deployed!”

“How much are these deployments going to cost for both the Marines and the National Guard?” she asked. “Where in your limited budget, sir, are you going to find, in the remainder of this fiscal year, are you going to pull money to cover these deployments?”

Hegseth wasted no time in responding, “I recall 2020 quite well… The police precinct, ma’am, was abandoned and burned to the ground, and because of that, the National Guard was eventually, far too late, mobilized. And President Trump recognizes a situation like that, improperly handled by a governor, like governor Walz, when it gets out of control, is a bad situation for the citizens of any location.”

McCollum attempted push back, dragging Hegseth back to the topic of budget, “I asked about the budget sir!!”

But Hegseth focused on a matter at hand, ”Thankfully, unlike the last administration we’ve got a 13% in our defense budget and we will have the capabilities to cover down on contingencies, which is something the National Guard and the Marines plan for.”

Watch Hesgeth calmly defend law and order against the Democrat’s criticism:

Watch Video

Happening Now: Trump delivers speech to the troops in honor of the Army’s 250th birthday

President Donald Trump speaks to the Army at Fort Bragg today ahead of his June 14th military parade in Washington D.C.

Anticipating protests at the military parade this weekend, Trump warned, "For those people that want to protest, they're going to be met with very big force,…” during an Oval Office meeting.

Listen to Trump’s remarks here:

Watch Video

Video shows rioters distributing tactical gear from back of truck

A masked protester was caught on camera handing out tactical gear to demonstrators during the violent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.

Footage released Monday shows an anti-ICE protester in Los Angeles handing out tactical gear — The gear, including vests and helmets, were given to a group of masked individuals, raising concerns over the escalation of recent demonstrations.

Authorities have yet to identify the individual seen distributing the gear — Federal agencies are reviewing the footage as part of broader riot-related inquiries.

The video has sparked debate — Some lawmakers and law enforcement called for investigations into potential premeditated violence at anti-ICE protests. However, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom still insist the protests were majorly peaceful.

Hillary Clinton brutally mocked for calling LA riots “peaceful demonstrations”

Hillary Clinton drew heavy ridicule after calling the violent Los Angeles riots "peaceful demonstrations" in an X post that blamed President Trump for causing "chaos" by deploying the National Guard.

What did she say?: "California Governor Newsom didn't request the National Guard be deployed to his state following peaceful demonstrations. Trump sent them anyway," Clinton posted on X. "It's the first time in 60 years a president has made that choice. Trump's goal isn't to keep Californians safe. His goal is to cause chaos, because chaos is good for Trump."

Critics brutally mocked Clinton as "delusional" and accused her of restricting comments on her post to avoid backlash, with popular accounts like Libs of TikTok sharing footage of the destruction while noting "She can't handle the ratio." Users were only able to respond through quote tweets rather than direct replies, prompting calls for Elon Musk to prevent government officials from disabling comments.

