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Linda's avatar
Linda
2h

Demonrats, the lamestream media and "comedian" talk show hosts are domestic terrorists! They're evil and follow Satan!

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Richard P.'s avatar
Richard P.
2h

Execute the witch - think the customary method is burned at the stake!

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