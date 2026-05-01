Sec. of War Pete Hegseth called out California Democrat Rep. Sara Jacobs’ blatant double standard, questioning President Donald Trump’s mental competence after the Democrats gaslit Americans for years about President Joe Biden’s rapidly declining mental state.

“Did you ask the same question about Joe Biden? You did not!!” Hegseth snapped. “He could barely speak and didn’t know what day of the week it was! He governed with an autopen!”

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600 groups mobilize for May Day protests as communist organizations align with Democratic Party affiliates

Some 600 groups—including hard-line communist organizations and Democratic Party affiliates—are organizing an estimated 3,000 May Day protests and events nationwide with combined annual revenue of about $2 billion, according to a Fox News Digital investigation.

At the center is a network of communist and socialist organizations led by Democratic Socialists of America chapters and groups funded by American tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham, who lives in Shanghai and promotes Chinese Communist Party propaganda. The “May Day Strong” coalition is calling for Americans to skip work, school and shopping under the banner “Workers Over Billionaires.”

Democratic Party chapters formally participating : At least 13 state and local Democratic National Committee chapters are organizing May Day events alongside communist groups, including the California Democratic Party (which has “more than 10 million members”), Ohio Democratic Party Progressive Caucus, North Carolina’s Young Democrats of Moore County, Young Democrats of Wisconsin, and Yuba County Democratic Central Committee. Traditional Democratic-aligned organizations like Indivisible (with at least 200 chapters participating), MoveOn.org, American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO, National Education Association and United Auto Workers are also mobilizing, with organizers claiming “more than 100,000 students expected to walk out.”

Critics warn of radical agenda: Democratic strategist Melissa DeRosa said “The increasing willingness of mainstream Democrats to align with extremist socialist groups is a major factor in why the Democratic Party is losing the center more and more, and why so many lifelong Democrats find themselves feeling politically homeless.” Allen, the alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter, attended a “No Kings” protest in Los Angeles before his attack—with his manifesto parroting language used by May Day organizers calling Trump a “pedophile,” “traitor” and “rapist.”

House passes DHS funding after Johnson drops opposition, ending 76-day agency shutdown

Speaker Mike Johnson brought the Senate’s homeland security appropriations measure to a vote Thursday, breaking a months-long impasse that had left most DHS operations unfunded since early March. Johnson had previously refused to advance the legislation, arguing it contained provisions that would hamper law enforcement capabilities, but changed his position after receiving encouragement from the White House to move forward with the Senate-approved version that had cleared the upper chamber without opposition.

Presidential intervention shifts dynamics : Johnson told reporters he had recently spoken with Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, emphasizing the administration, Senate leadership and House were coordinated on the path forward. The speaker stressed he wasn’t contradicting White House priorities despite his earlier reservations about specific elements of the legislation. Trump officials had warned their temporary funding workaround for employee compensation would soon be exhausted.

Scope and next steps: The approved measure finances DHS components like TSA, Secret Service, FEMA and CISA through the end of the fiscal year in September. Immigration enforcement agencies including ICE and CBP are expected to receive dedicated appropriations through a separate Republican reconciliation bill currently being developed.

New Footage: Alleged WHCD shooter appears to mp out the hotel a day before the shooting

Alleged White House Correspondents Dinner shooter Cole Allen is seen in newly released footage walking round the Washington Hilton lobby and gym areas one day before the shooting.

Watch here:

Other footage from the shooting shows a police K-9 appearing to be alerted to a threat before officers reacted to the gunman.