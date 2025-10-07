President Donald Trump issued a warning Tuesday, telling reporters that substantial federal job cuts could begin within days if the government shutdown persists.

Trump said he would provide specific numbers on permanent job eliminations in four to five days if Senate Democrats continue blocking a resolution to fund the government. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and most Democratic senators rejected such a measure Monday, extending the shutdown.

“A lot of those jobs will never come back,” Trump told reporters.

When asked whether he had identified programs for elimination, Trump confirmed his administration has targeted multiple areas but declined to provide details.

Trump characterized the shutdown as an opportunity to cut what he described as wasteful spending, saying Democrats had handed his administration the chance “on a silver platter.” The sentiments stem from the president’s original work with business mogul Elon Musk earlier this year, installing the Department of Government Efficiency to discern appropriate cuts within the federal government.

The shutdown standoff revolves largely around healthcare spending. Democrats demand higher Medicaid payments, including reimbursements for state costs related to illegal immigrants, along with expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies from Obama’s presidency.

Trump has asserted that he would “like to see a deal made for great healthcare” to which Democrat leaders, due to differences in what great healthcare looks like, denied.

Currently, Senate Majority Leader John Thune needs at least eight Democrats in the Senate to vote yes on their proposal for the government to reopen, with Democrat leader Chuck Schumer citing President Trump as the leading obstacle.

“Ending this shutdown will require Donald Trump to step in and push Speaker Johnson to negotiate,” Schumer said.

Last week, Trump met with Office of Management and Budget Director to discuss potential layoffs. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt subsequently told the Daily Caller that layoffs were “imminent” due to Democrats shutting down the government. The president directed his cabinet and OMB to work with agencies identifying where cuts could be made.

However, no layoffs have materialized since that announcement.

