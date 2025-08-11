Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she supports federal efforts to ensure transgender minors maintain access to medical treatments, pushing back against Trump administration policies restricting such care.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to San Francisco's VA Medical Center, Pelosi addressed recent pauses in gender-affirming care across California. She confirmed her office supports ongoing litigation challenging federal restrictions on transgender youth healthcare.

"That is something I'm working for at the national level, and we are hoping we can have gender-affirming care for our trans kids," Pelosi stated. She acknowledged limited Democratic influence given current Republican control in Washington.

The California Democrat's comments reference a federal lawsuit filed earlier in the month by officials from Democratic-led states, challenging Trump’s attempt at blocking sex changes in minors.

Attorney General Pam Bondi directed federal prosecutors to investigate healthcare providers offering transition treatments to minors, with Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate urging of harsher attention on doctors, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies performing such procedures.

The federal pressure has prompted significant healthcare changes. Kaiser Permanente suspended gender transition surgeries for patients under 19 starting in August. Children's Hospital Los Angeles closed its transgender youth center, while Children's National Hospital in Washington ended gender transition medical interventions. In June, the Supreme Court ruled to uphold Tennessee’s ban on gender change surgery for minors.

Many Republican-controlled states have enacted laws restricting or banning transition surgeries for minors. The lawsuit's plaintiff states—including California, New York, Illinois and Massachusetts—maintain policies allowing such procedures.

Pelosi noted a transgender pride flag hangs outside her congressional office, with several colleagues displaying similar symbols. She called Republican opposition to youth transition care "really sad" while acknowledging the political challenges facing federal policy changes.