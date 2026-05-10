The Blaze’s Sarah Gonzalez confronted Aminah Knight, a Muslim activist and owner of the “Excellence Early Learing Center” in Texas, for hosting a “Muslim only” waterpark event as well as several other red flags of fraud linked to her organizations.

“Ascend in faith LLC is who is receiving the money, and you don’t know who that is?!!” Gonzalez pressed Knight.

“I don’t know it must be some sort of typo…” Knight responded, clearly not knowing what to say next.

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Fake News reporter asks Trump a very DUMB question - What he does next is unbelievable...

President Donald Trump fired back at an ABC News reporter for challenging why he is focussing on restoring Washington D.C.’s monuments like the Reflecting Pool amid the ongoing war with Iran.

“This is one of the worst reporters, she’s with ABC Fake News and she’s a horror show!” Trump sounded off, not holding back.

“Beauty made our country great! A question like that is a disgrace to our country!” he continued.

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Happy Mother’s Day from PolitiBrawl and The White House!

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Trump vows to seize Iran’s nuclear material, says Space Force monitoring facilities 24/7

President Donald Trump told “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson” Sunday that confiscating Iran’s enriched uranium remains his top priority, saying “We have it surveilled” through Space Force technology so advanced “if somebody walked in, they can tell you his name, his address, the number of his badge.”

Trump warned that if anyone approached the facilities “we will know about it, and we’ll blow them up,” while acknowledging he’s weighed but not yet approved a risky ground-troop deployment to physically remove the material.

Netanyahu says nuclear work “not over” despite June bombing campaign : Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu told CBS’s “60 Minutes” that while Operation Midnight Hammer struck three major Iranian nuclear sites in June, “there’s still nuclear material—enriched uranium—that has to be taken out of Iran” and “you go in, and you take it out.” Iran claimed during negotiations to still possess enough material for 11 nuclear weapons if fully enriched, according to special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump: Iran “militarily defeated” but negotiations difficult: The president told Attkisson that Iran has “no navy,” “no air force,” “no anti-aircraft weaponry,” “no radar,” and their leadership’s “A-Team is gone, the B-team is gone, and part of the C-team is gone,” claiming if the US left today “it would take them 20 years to rebuild.” However, Trump acknowledged negotiating challenges because Iran tends to “make a deal, and then they break it.”

Spencer Pratt reverses criticism of CBS after network posts full mayoral campaign interview

Former “The Hills” star an LA mayor candidate Spencer Pratt praised CBS Friday for posting the complete version of his interview online, writing “A new era of responsible journalism!” and thanking the network—a dramatic reversal from Thursday when he accused CBS of creating a “hit piece” by editing an hour-long interview filmed at his destroyed Pacific Palisades home into a five-minute segment. Pratt had claimed Thursday the footage was “turned over to Karen Bass’ PR team to edit” and vowed CBS would “never get a word from me for my next 8 years as mayor.”

Pratt alleged CBS coordinated with Bass campaign after fact-checking incident : The independent LA mayoral candidate claimed CBS changed its coverage approach after fact-checking Mayor Karen Bass during a debate about the Palisades Fire, writing “After CBS embarrassed Karen Bass by fact-checking her debate lies about the Palisades Fire, they clearly got the call.” CBS later published the extended interview after Fox News Digital reported on Pratt’s complaints, with a production source saying no outside parties were involved in editing.

CBS interview questioned Pratt’s political inexperience in Democratic stronghold: Correspondent Adam Yamaguchi asked Pratt “Why should voters believe that you, who don’t have any experience in [the political] realm, can actually be the solution?” in the heavily Democratic-voting city. Pratt defended his candidacy by arguing current leaders have failed to deal with ongoing crises, responding “I may not have the experience, but I have the common sense to say, ‘This is not working.’”

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