U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi snapped at Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar during intense questioning, pointing the finger at her and the Democrats for snubbing federal law enforcement agents now working without a paycheck because her party voted to shut down the government.

It Begins: Texas National Guard deployed to Illinois

The Pentagon confirmed 200 Texas National Guard troops arrived in Illinois on Tuesday for an initial 60-day period to “protect federal functions, personnel, and property” amid anti-immigration protests, with deployments following incidents where federal agents were rammed and boxed in by vehicles near an ICE facility in Broadview.

Local officials oppose deployment : Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker filed a lawsuit to block the action, while Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called the deployment “illegal, unconstitutional, dangerous and wrong” and signed an executive order creating “ICE-free zones” prohibiting federal immigration agents from using city-owned property for enforcement operations.

Activist resistance planned: The Coalition Against the Trump Agenda organized an emergency protest for Wednesday, with spokesperson Hatem Abudayyeh stating Chicago communities are “organizing, resisting, and mobilizing in massive numbers” with rapid response teams and Know Your Rights presentations to defend immigrant neighbors from ICE enforcement.

Elise Stefanik closing the gap on Hochul in already tight New York governor’s race

An internal poll shows NY Gov. Kathy Hochul leads potential 2026 GOP challenger Rep. Elise Stefanik by only 5 points (48%-43%), but falls behind 46.4%-45.9% when voters hear about Hochul’s endorsement of socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and other issues.

Deep unpopularity metrics : Hochul’s job approval is underwater at 56% disapproval to 39% approval, with only 34% of likely voters ready to re-elect her while 59% say “it’s time for someone new,” and she can only secure 43% support in a hypothetical Democratic primary against Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado.

Mamdani endorsement damaging : If Mamdani wins NYC mayor, up to 47% of independent voters said they’d be less likely to vote for Hochul or other Democrats in the midterms, with pollster Landon Wall noting her “endorsement of politically toxic Zohran Mamdani collapses support among Independents.”

Stefanik positioning for challenge: The House Republican Leadership chairwoman, who will formally enter the race after November 2025 midterms with a clear GOP nomination path, blasted Hochul for “destroying New York State” with high taxes, affordability crisis, failed bail reform, and “sanctuary state policies,” with advisers noting the “devastating” poll comes before Stefanik has even officially announced.

Tom Cotton proposes bill to punish transgender criminals the same as any other criminal

Senator Tom Cotton proposed legislation to bar federal judges from using gender identity as a reason to reduce criminal sentences, stating “Criminals are criminals” and judges shouldn’t use “gender confusion” to assign shorter sentences.