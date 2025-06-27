PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan keating's avatar
Susan keating
1h

Madeline Dean is Crazy. TDS for sure

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture