Attorney General Pam Bondi directly called out Democrats including Rep. Pramila Jayapal for selective outrage concerning the Jeffrey Epstein case after refusing to demand transparency during President Joe Biden’s administration, which had full access to the Epstein case files.

“None of you asked Merrick Garland one word about Jeffrey Epstein!!” Bondi snapped.

Canada’s worst school shooting in 30 years carried out by transgender teenager

Jesse Van Rootselaar, a transgender teenager born male who identified as female and had been transitioning for six years, killed eight people in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia on Tuesday — first shooting his mother and brother at home before traveling to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School where he killed four students and one teacher before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Why it matters: The attack is Canada’s deadliest school shooting in more than 30 years, leaving 27 others wounded including 12-year-old Maya Gebala, who is in critical condition after being shot in the head and neck. Critically, Van Rootselaar had previously had guns seized during mental health checks, but the weapons were returned after the gun owner filed a petition.

The response: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney suspended his trip to the Munich Security Conference and appeared visibly emotional on camera, saying “parents, grandparents, sisters, brothers, in Tumbler Ridge will wake up without someone they love.” King Charles said he and the Queen were “profoundly shocked and saddened,” while British Columbia Premier David Eby said the swift police response “prevented a devastating tragedy from being significantly worse.”

The backdrop: The shooting has reignited debate over transgender policies in Canada, as Tumbler Ridge sits near the border with Alberta, which recently passed laws banning trans youth from women’s sports and requiring parents to be informed if children change pronouns at school. Van Rootselaar was not a student at the school at the time of the shooting, and police said the motive remains unknown, with Superintendent Ken Floyd acknowledging “we will struggle to determine the ‘why.’”

CNN hemorrhages two-thirds of viewers since 2016

CNN’s primetime viewership has plummeted nearly two-thirds since 2016, dropping from about 1.3 million to just 553,000 amid leadership turmoil, shifting news consumption habits, and failed adaptations, sparking fears the network is in dire straits as Nielsen data reveals the decade-long slide.

Decade-long primetime plunge

CNN’s primetime audience fell from 1.3 million in 2016 to 553,000 now, with daytime viewership down from 752,000 to 433,000, marking a steeper 71-73% drop compared to 2021 peaks.

Leadership chaos fuels exodus

Frequent CEO changes since Jeff Zucker’s era, including Chris Licht’s brief tenure, contributed to the decline after initial Trump-era gains faded under current management.

Digital pivot amid sale rumors

CNN pushes streaming via All Access and vertical videos while denying parent Warner Bros. Discovery sale talks, though critics warn linear TV woes persist despite strong online reach of 120 million monthly users.

NFL legend demands California Super Bowl ban

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason called for barring California from hosting future Super Bowls after Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold lost money on his championship bonus due to the state’s “jock tax,” which imposed higher taxes than his Super Bowl winnings following the game in California.

Jock Tax Hits Hard : California taxes non-resident players based on “duty days” in the state, extending beyond game day to include Super Bowl week activities and prior visits.

Darnold’s Net Loss: Seahawks QB Sam Darnold earned $178,000 for winning the Super Bowl but owed $249,000 in California taxes, resulting in a $71,000 deficit.

Esiason’s Bold Call: As a WFAN host, Esiason urged the NFLPA to refuse future Super Bowls in California, declaring the tax burden “ridiculous” and unsustainable for players.

Disney’s woke Snow White lost Disney MILLIONS

Disney’s live-action Snow White remake, plagued by controversy and backlash, has suffered a staggering $170 million loss after grossing just $205.7 million worldwide against a bloated $336.5 million production budget, new financial filings reveal.