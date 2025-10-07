United States Attorney General Pam Bondi went scorched earth at Sen. Adam Schiff for accusing Border Czar Tom Homan of corruption during an intense senate hearing, Tuesday.

“If you worked for me, you would’ve been fired because you were censured by Congress for lying,” Bondi exploded at Schiff.

Watch the senate face off here:

Click To Watch Video

DOJ investigating Schiff for mortgage fraud : The Justice Department is actively investigating Schiff for mortgage fraud allegations, which he has vehemently denied, while Schiff accused the DOJ of becoming “President Trump’s personal sword and shield” to target political enemies and protect allies.

Bondi’s counter-challenge on impeachment: When Schiff questioned whether DOJ dropped a bribery investigation into Homan after Trump’s 2025 inauguration, Bondi cited FBI Dir. Kash Patel saying “there was no evidence that Tom Homan committed a crime.” She then countered by asking Schiff “will you apologize to Donald Trump for trying to impeach him?”

Together with American Hartford Gold

In 1933, Executive Order 6102 forced everyday Americans to hand over their gold at a fixed rate.

Everyday citizens lost a sizable amount of their hard earned wealth at the stroke of FDR’s pen.

Now, 92 years later, President Trump has focused his energy on making things right.

His next move has the power to trigger a financial reset that could shift trillions of dollars into the hands of the people.

A provision buried in the U.S. Code Title 31, Section 5117 allows the U.S. Treasury to revalue America’s gold reserves from an outdated $42 per ounce to today’s market price.

That’s a 72x increase!

If activated, it could

Reinforce America’s financial dominance

Reignite trust in value-backed money, making the dollar valuable again

Spark a modern day gold rush once the public understand their choices

Over 60 Million Americans are eligible to become a first wave benefactor in Trump’s Gold Reset.

However, only those who download a copy of our 2025 Wealth Protection Guide will know the simple steps needed to take part in this historic wealth reset.

Claim Your FREE Guide Now and discover how to position yourself for this golden opportunity.

Claim My Free Guide

Newsom vetoes firefighter pay raise months after biggest fire crisis in state’s history

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have increased CAL FIRE salaries to within 15% of local fire departments, nine months after the most expensive wildfire in state history devastated Los Angeles.

Significant pay gap exists : CAL FIRE base pay is only $54,122 annually compared to Los Angeles city firefighters’ minimum of $85,315, with local departments paying 11-29% more than state firefighters, though state agencies argue overtime narrows the total compensation gap to 16.7%.

Veto reasoning and cost : Newsom claimed the bill, which would have cost $373-609 million in its first year, would create “significant cost pressures” on the state budget and “circumvent the collective bargaining process,” despite nearly unanimous support from California lawmakers.

Union condemnation and timing: CAL FIRE union president Tim Edwards called the veto “highly disappointing and frustrating,” particularly because Newsom vetoed it the day before honoring six fallen firefighters on the state memorial wall, while the governor simultaneously launched a recruitment drive acknowledging staffing shortages.

Pam Bondi DESTROYS another smug Democrat during combative senate hearing

U.S. AG Pam Bondi shut down Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, again, for suggesting Border Czar Tom Homan took a $50,000 bribe.

She didn’t hold back…

Click To Watch Video

Man with 200 explosives arrested outside church, left-wing manifesto discovered by police

Louis Geri, 41, was arrested outside the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle on October 5 with over 200 homemade explosive devices during the church’s annual “Red Mass” honoring the Supreme Court, threatening police that “several of your people are gonna die,” law enforcement said.