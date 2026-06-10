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Shelley Keylor's avatar
Shelley Keylor
4h

Love Nate Friedman. Thank you for promoting his videos. He is a very brave young man for sure doing the hard work showing the truth with receipts.

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Hal McDaniel's avatar
Hal McDaniel
4h

Was it just communism? It was a British communism of Vietnam.

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