A left-wing activist confronted independent journalist Nate Friedman while he was interviewing activists in New York City, calling him a liar for reporting on the left paying protesters to manufacture chaos.

So Nate decided to expose him for being a paid protester on the spot!

“What do you do for work?” Friedman pressed the protester. “You just made it my business…”

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Together with Goldco

It’s a shadow banking system that operates in the dark. Worse?

Over 40% of these corporate borrowers are already bleeding cash.

Even JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is sounding the alarm, warning that lenders are doing “dumb things” and the parallels to 2008 are hard to ignore.

And it could be sitting right inside your retirement account.

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Belfast stabbing suspect appears in court as riots erupt across northern Ireland

The victim of a brutal Monday night knife attack in Belfast, Stephen Ogilvie, 44, reportedly lost his left eye and sustained severe wounds to his face, head, and back as a Sudanese migrant attempted to behead him in the street.

The migrant man, Hadi Alodid, 30, appeared in court Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and weapons possession. He was denied bail after police warned his potential future offenses could be unpredictable and dangerous. Alodid reportedly entered the UK by exploiting an open-border loophole between Britain and Ireland and allegedly told emergency responders after his arrest, “I have killed someone. I don’t know if they are dead.”

The attack ignited widespread protests across Northern Ireland on Tuesday night, quickly spiraling into riots. Masked demonstrators hurled petrol bombs at police, torched vehicles, and set homes ablaze, forcing officers to evacuate families with infants. Two officers were injured. Authorities are deploying an additional 200 officers to the region amid fears of continued unrest.

Trump threatens fresh strikes on Iranian infrastructure

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is preparing to order new strikes targeting Iranian power plants and bridges, telling Fox News the country has taken too long to reach a negotiated settlement. On Truth Social, Trump declared Iran’s military is in ruins — its navy and air force largely destroyed — and warned the country would “have to pay the price” for stalling diplomacy.

The escalating threats follow a rapid exchange of military strikes. After Iran shot down a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, Washington launched retaliatory “self-defense strikes” Tuesday evening. Iran responded Wednesday morning by targeting American military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait with drones and missiles.

The flare-up marks a sharp reversal in tone. As recently as Tuesday, Trump had described nuclear negotiations with Tehran as being in their “final throes,” suggesting a deal could materialize within days. That optimism has now given way to explicit threats of further infrastructure strikes.

Trump-Backed Hilton Advances to California Governor’s Race

Conservative candidate Steve Hilton, endorsed by President Donald Trump, secured second place in California’s open gubernatorial primary with roughly 25% of the vote, narrowly trailing former Biden HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s 28%. The two will meet in the November general election after Hilton edged out billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer, who finished just behind him. The AP called the race Tuesday, a full week after Election Day.