A dramatic political shift is unfolding in Philadelphia as former municipal judge Patrick Dugan announced his switch to the Republican Party to challenge incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner in the upcoming November election.

Dugan, who lost to Krasner in May's Democratic primary, secured his spot on the GOP ballot through an unusual route. Despite no Republican appearing on their party's primary ballot, Dugan collected enough write-in votes—approximately 6,400. This strategy capitalized on Pennsylvania's closed-primary system, where those write-in votes likely came from Republican voters.

The former Northeast Philadelphia judge officially announced his party switch over the weekend, positioning himself as an alternative to what he characterizes as Krasner's failed crime policies. Dugan anticipates being labeled an "extremist" by Krasner but argues that residents can see the reality of increased crime and violence in their neighborhoods.

"I know that Philadelphians are smart enough to believe their eyes,” Dugan wrote in a statement.

Interestingly, Dugan describes himself as an "Independent-Democrat" despite running on the Republican ticket. This stance infuriated Philadelphia Democratic Party chairman Bob Brady, a former congressman, who called Dugan a "disgrace" and effectively expelled him from the party, citing concerns about integrity and dishonesty.

The primary results showed Krasner winning with at least 60% of the vote, while Dugan garnered 53,000 Democratic votes plus his Republican write-ins. Philadelphia GOP chair Vince Fenerty welcomed Dugan's candidacy, framing the race as a choice between public safety and what he termed advocacy for criminals.

Krasner, who has implemented progressive prosecution policies including declining to prosecute certain low-level offenses, faces criticism over Philadelphia's crime challenges. However, recent data indicates violent crime has decreased approximately 17% in recent years, though critics argue this stems from dropping charges rather than actual crime reduction.

According to Ballotpedia, there have been 192 legislators who have swtiched party affiliations since 1992. Democrats turned Republicans sit at 92 individuals, with the opposite at 25.

Most recently, Senate Rep. Marie Alvarado-Gil (CA) and Rep. Mike McDonnell (NE), and House Reps. Hillary Cassel (FL), Matt Coker (NH), Shawn Thierry (TX), Sherry Gould (NH), and Susan Valdes (FL) switched from Democrat to Republican party in 2024.

The November election will test whether Philadelphia voters prioritize Krasner's progressive approach or Dugan's law-and-order message and unheard of party switch.