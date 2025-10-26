Opinion:

The media’s hysterical reaction to President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project is the latest example of their reflexive opposition to anything Trump decides to do, regardless of its merit or harmlessness.

Critics clutching their pearls over the East Wing renovation conveniently ignore that bold presidential modifications to the White House aren’t just common—they’re essential to keeping our nation’s executive residence functional and relevant.

Trump’s grand ballroom is entirely precedented when looking back at history. Theodore Roosevelt didn’t apologize when he “demolished” greenhouses and stables to build the West Wing in 1902. Harry Truman didn’t seek permission from preservationists when he completely gutted the White House interior between 1948 and 1952, leaving only the exterior walls standing. Franklin Roosevelt constructed the entire East Wing in 1942—the very structure now being replaced—amid wartime controversy and accusations of using the project to “bolster his presidency’s image.”

William Howard Taft created the first version of the iconic Oval Office in 1909. Woodrow Wilson demolished the colonial garden to modernize it with a rose garden. Richard Nixon converted a swimming pool into the press briefing room. Each generation of leadership has adapted the White House to meet contemporary needs, often facing criticism, but leaving their imprint on the residence regardless, as is their right as president.

While other presidents might have spent years navigating bureaucratic quicksand, submitting to endless reviews by preservation boards and planning commissions, Trump recognized that this approach would doom the project to death by a thousand papercuts. Consider that a modest fence upgrade after a 2014 security breach required five public meetings over two years. The Eisenhower Memorial, authorized by Congress in 1999, didn’t open until 2020—a project that took longer to complete than it took Eisenhower to plan and execute D-Day.

Trump has again demonstrated decisive leadership, cutting through the red tape that shouldn’t be there in the first place, and paralyzes American infrastructure innovation. Even prominent Democrats have begun acknowledging their party’s obsession with process over results, the Washington Post noted, exemplified by California’s high-speed rail cluster f***—approved by voters in 2008 and still nowhere near completion or under budget.

The practical need for Trump’s ballroom is also pretty clear, though critics prefer manufactured outrage to honest judgement. The current State Dining Room seats 140 people. The East Room accommodates about 200. For state dinners honoring world leaders, the administration must erect tents on the South Lawn and provide porta-potties for VIPs. This is absurd and wrong for the world’s most powerful nation. Trump’s new ballroom will seat 999 guests in proper dignity—and the next Democratic president will be grateful for it, even if they won’t admit it publicly.

Here’s what really drives the critics mad: Trump is paying for it himself. The $300 million project is entirely privately financed, with $350 million raised from donors including Apple, Lockheed Martin, Amazon, and Comcast. Not one taxpayer dollar will fund this transformative upgrade. Yet somehow, the same voices demanding government efficiency and private sector partnership now condemn exactly that approach when Trump delivers it.

The fundamental question isn’t whether the White House should change—history proves it must—but whether it should remain a living, breathing center of American governance or calcify into an untouchable museum. Every functional building requires modernization. The White House has been continuously updated with indoor plumbing, electricity, air conditioning, and security systems as technology evolved. Why should event space be different?

Critics accuse Trump of “bulldozing history,” but they ignore that the East Wing being replaced is itself less than a century old, built hastily during World War II. It’s not the original White House. It’s not even particularly historic architecture. It’s a 1940s office building that has outlived its usefulness.

The manufactured outrage reveals the media’s true priority: opposing Trump at any cost, even when he pursues reasonable objectives through innovative and cost effective means. Trump’s ballroom project embodies exactly what Americans elected him to do: think big, cut through bureaucracy, leverage private sector resources, and modernize American institutions without burdening taxpayers.

The White House has always evolved. Trump is simply continuing that proud tradition, building boldly for America’s future rather than bowing to those who would trap the progress of our nation’s most important residence.