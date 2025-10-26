PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
10h

Everything Trump does is an outrage for the left yet there was never an uproar concerning their brain dead president who caused multiple problems for our nation. They all can go jump off the nearest cliff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Rick Lange's avatar
Rick Lange
9h

And if some libtard was doing it it would be the most awesome thing in the world!! Bunch of fucking hypocrites!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture