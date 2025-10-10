I asked liberals in Washington D.C. what is their reaction to “President Donald Trump’s 3.1 million ICE deportations” then revealed that President Barack Obama actually deported 3.1 million people, Trump has only deported several hundred thousand so far plus 1.6 million who he incentivized to self-deport.

“Do you still think’s its ‘deplorable’ that Obama deported 3 million people?”

Their responses were unbelievable… Watch here:

Click To Watch Video

Here are the facts:

During his eight years in office, the Obama administration reported more than 3.1 million ICE deportations , according to Syracuse’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

As of September 2025, the Trump administration has deported 400,000 illegal aliens via ICE in addition to 1.6 million who have self-deported, according to DHS.

“Two million illegal aliens have left the United States in less than 250 days, including an estimated 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported and more than 400,000 deportations.”

Obama was known as “The deporter-in-chief” due to his high volume of deportation orders and campaigned on the importance of fixing immigration. Though, the media never suggested he was a “fascist” for doing so.

Together with Nutrition and Healing

Dear Reader,



You won’t see THIS in any history book…

But after becoming the first man to set foot on the moon…

Neil Armstrong reported a strange encounter he had in space during a post-mission debrief. And he wasn’t the only astronaut to experience it.

NASA did their best to keep it secret… But now, unearthed NASA audio is blowing the lid off of everything.

This official Apollo recording is only seconds long, but it will chill you to the bone.

Learn More

P.S. Of all the moon landing conspiracies, THIS could be the most incredible. Get the full truth HERE now while it’s still publicly available.

Trump declares Oct 13 is Columbus Day! “We’re back Italians!”

President Donald Trump opened Thursday’s Cabinet meeting by signing proclamations to observe both Leif Erikson Day (October 9) honoring the Viking explorer who discovered Newfoundland 1,000 years ago, and Columbus Day celebrating Christopher Columbus’s 1492 voyage to the New World.

“We’re back, Italians!” declaration : Trump received applause for the Columbus Day proclamation and declared “We’re back, Italians!” as he emphasized his commitment to restoring Columbus Day to prominence after progressives attempted to tarnish Columbus’s achievement and legacy.

Reversal of Democratic policies: Trump previously announced in April he was “bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes,” criticizing Democrats for trying “to destroy Christopher Columbus” by tearing down statues and replacing the holiday with “WOKE” alternatives, vowing to reinstate Columbus Day “under the same rules, dates, and locations” as before.

Nobel committee awards this year’s peace prize, and it wasn’t to Trump…

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded this year’s peace prize to Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader recognized for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights” and struggle to achieve a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy in Venezuela.

Trump supporters disappointed, cite peace achievements : White House Communications Director Steven Cheung criticized the committee for placing “politics over peace,” arguing Trump “will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives,” though Trump missed this year’s January 31 nomination deadline and could be eligible for 2026.

Israeli hostage families advocate for Trump : The Hostages and Missing Families Forum wrote to the Nobel Committee stating “no leader or organization has contributed more to peace around the world than President Trump,” emphasizing he has “delivered tangible results that have saved countless lives” rather than offering “empty promises.”

Netanyahu formally nominated Trump: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Trump in July that he nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing the Abraham Accords and Trump’s role in “forging peace...in one country and one region after the other,” presenting Trump with the nomination letter during a Washington D.C. meeting.

Fiery Flashback: Unhinged Democrat LOSES HER MIND when RFK Jr. refuses to back down

Click To Watch Video

Guest Piece: