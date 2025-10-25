Opinion:

Canal St, NYC

New York City is no stranger in proving just how insane liberals can be when they are in complete control of local and state governments. Putting aside that it appears the city is on the verge of electing a full-blown communist who hates the United States, despite not being from here, the reaction to the recent raid on Canal Street by federal immigration agents highlights how NYC liberals should not be in charge.

For those who are unaware, Canal Street in lower Manhattan is famous for sidewalk vendors selling counterfeit items, such as purses and jewelry. It is a long known hotspot for illegal aliens to gather to sell those items, crowding the sidewalk. More recently, people have noticed how much more aggressive and confrontational the newer “sellers” have been when being filmed or refusing to buy from them.

When U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations swept through Canal Street and arrested several illegal aliens, it was no surprise to see New Yorkers who happened to be in the area form a mob and try to interfere with the operation. Agents were attacked by some in the crowd, resulting in several arrests.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Learn More

(Piece continues)

Protesters didn’t stop there. They later gathered outside the federal plaza, where arrestees were processed, and got into clashes with the New York Police Department. While full-blown riots did not take place, the message was clear: Leave our illegal aliens alone.

And just who did ICE pick up during that operation? Who was the crowd fighting for? Suffice to say, they were certainly people who I would not want to have as neighbors.

The arrestees have “violent rap sheets” that include allegations of robbery, burglary, domestic violence, assaulting law enforcement, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, drug possession, and forgery, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Each of the men arrested are from Africa, and five of them were released into the United States by the Biden-Harris administration.

For example:

Mamadou Ndoye, “a criminal illegal alien from Mali, issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in 2008, was previously arrested for crimes including assault, recklessly endangering, counterfeiting third degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal sale of narcotics, possessing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale, making false reports to law enforcement, and resisting arrest.”

Muhammad Ndiaye, “a criminal illegal alien from Senegal, with previous arrests for domestic violence, robbery, receiving stolen property, burglary, fraudulent accosting, forgery, counterfeiting, sale of a controlled substance, obstruction, and disorderly conduct. He entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa that required him to depart in 1995.”

Bokar Soko, “a criminal illegal alien from Mauritania, previously arrested for counterfeiting second degree THREE times. He entered the U.S. illegally on May 24, 2023, in a caravan of 26 people [and] was released by the Biden administration into the interior of the country.”

The whining from New Yorkers did not stop once the operation was over. On social media, many posted how they either did not care about the fraudulent sellers or how those fraudulent sellers were a benefit to what makes New York City.

“Canal street today, after ICE swept through w/ DHS, the FBI & the IRS, arrested everyone & launched an investigation into ‘counterfeit trading.’ These markets are as old as Chinatown and are tolerated because they are a massive boon for tourism and everyone likes them,” one user posted on X.

“‘Real New Yorkers’ are the people who you sent to intimidate with masked men armed with guns. But keep telling yourself a fairy tale about your heroism to drown out the small voice inside you that tells what you know: you are an evil and selfish person who does not know love,” another leftist said to a reporter who recently filmed the conditions on Canal Street.

It is a shame liberals are in charge of our once-great cities. They would rather have the streets turn into a third-world bazaar, rife with criminals than admit Republicans are right about maintaining the American standard for quality of life.

If the Trump administration has to drag liberals back to that standard kicking and screaming, then so be it.