Kathy Cone
3h

YOU'D THINK THEY WOULD WANT TO CLEAN UP THEIR CITY and GET CRIMINALS OFF THE STREETS AND OUT OF THE PUBLIC AND KEEP CITIZENS SAFE ..

Airish
4h

It makes these 20 something theater majors who moved to the city from Ohio feel edgy or worldly or something to be in the midst of this sort of cool/colorful urban disorder. Especially when it involves favored “victim groups.”

I also see it in DC where I once complained on X about the chaos around a major shopping area in Columbia Heights, with Hondurans selling junk and food crowd the sidewalk alongside “urban youth” smoking weed and/or selling stolen shampoo from card tables. I was basically told to go back to Mayberry if I didn’t appreciate “city life.” They all picture themselves living in Chelsea in 1973 and hanging with Lou Reed.

