Shane Tamura, 27, killed an NYPD officer and three other people in a shooting at the NFL headquarters building at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening before turning the gun on himself on the 33rd floor.

Tamura left a multi-page note blaming the NFL for his struggles with CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), a brain injury linked to head trauma, and requested that his brain be studied after his death, according to law enforcement sources.

The gunman had a known mental health history and lived in Las Vegas where he worked as a casino security guard, though investigators are still probing whether his targeting of the NFL headquarters was directly related to his mental illness.

Tamura was a standout high school football player in California who graduated from Golden Valley High in 2016, with former classmates and coaches saying he had great potential before his circumstances changed.