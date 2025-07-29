NYC gunman found with note, possible motive revealed for horrific shooting spree
He left a multi-page note blaming the NFL...
Shane Tamura, 27, killed an NYPD officer and three other people in a shooting at the NFL headquarters building at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening before turning the gun on himself on the 33rd floor.
Tamura left a multi-page note blaming the NFL for his struggles with CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), a brain injury linked to head trauma, and requested that his brain be studied after his death, according to law enforcement sources.
The gunman had a known mental health history and lived in Las Vegas where he worked as a casino security guard, though investigators are still probing whether his targeting of the NFL headquarters was directly related to his mental illness.
Tamura was a standout high school football player in California who graduated from Golden Valley High in 2016, with former classmates and coaches saying he had great potential before his circumstances changed.
One NFL employee was seriously injured but survived the attack, with Commissioner Roger Goodell confirming in a letter to staff that one of their colleagues had been hurt in the shooting that began in the building's lobby.
Together with Health Science Institute
LEAKED MEMO: They’re Trying to Take Out RFK Jr
Dear Reader,
A leaked memo from a secret Big Pharma meeting reveals they’re plotting to destroy RFK Jr’s political future…
Here it is:
Is Big Pharma TERRIFIED of RFK Jr. uncovering the biggest health controversy of them all?
>>Click here to discover what this RFK Jr controversy is.<<