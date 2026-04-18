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The debate over whether children who are born to parents who are in the United States illegally are to be considered U.S. citizens has reached the Supreme Court.

While the nation waits for the court’s ruling, the New York Times highlighted a recent case showing just how birthright citizenship is abused by illegal aliens.

The story, titled “She Made Sure Her Baby Was Born an American. Then Federal Agents Separated Them,” is about Diana Acosta Verde. Originally from Honduras, Acosta had illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in the fall when she was six months pregnant with her partner. She had previously been deported earlier in the year.

By reentering the United States after being deported, Acosta had committed a felony.

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“The couple knew they were taking a chance when they began their 1,700-mile journey back to the United States. But to give their first child together a chance at American citizenship — to be born on U.S. soil — they had agreed that they would do anything,” the Times reported.

The couple said they never thought they would be separated from the child once he was born.

“I felt so much pain that I didn’t really know where it hurt,” Ms. Acosta told the Times. “I wanted to vomit. I felt like my world was falling to pieces.”

The first deportation happened after police found drugs in the glove compartment of a relative’s car Acosta’s partner had been driving. He denies the drugs were his. Despite the risks, the two of them wanted to make sure their child was born on U.S. soil to get full access to the country.

The Times’ story highlights the very thing the Trump administration has been pointing to as evidence for how birthright citizenship is a highly abusable system.

Whether it’s illegal immigrants or “tourism” births, the push to redefine or get rid of birthright citizenship has gained steam. The arguments in front of the Supreme Court have already been made, with many observers thinking the hearing did not appear to be in the Trump administration’s favor.