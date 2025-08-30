The New York Times took aim at Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for their viral fitness challenge, asking Americans to try to do a 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups challenge in less than 10 minutes.

Even though the challenge was meant to call Americans to push themselves with their physical fitness and promote a positive initiative, of course the media had to paint it negatively to jab at the Trump administration.

What did the NY Times say?

Form and Technique Issues: The Times cited fitness experts who criticized Kennedy and Hegseth for using shortened range of motion in their pull-ups, failing to meet both CrossFit and military standards, as they didn't reach above the bar with their chins or fully extend their arms during descent.

Safety Concerns?: Multiple fitness experts warned that the challenge is not feasible for most Americans, as many people can't perform even five proper push-ups or a single pull-up, and attempting such high volumes without proper strength foundation could lead to poor form, overcompensation, and serious injuries including muscle strains or tears.

Watch RFK Jr and Pete Hegseth complete the challenge and decide for yourself:

The NY Times missed the point:

RFK Jr and Pete Hegseth's hearts are in the right place. They are encouraging Americans to get moving. This challenge is designed to make people excited about exercising and about getting healthy again. By turning it into a movement, it lets people feel included and part of something bigger. This is why they have encouraged Americans to share this challenge with their family and friends.

RFK Jr. Drops Bombshell about Federal Dairy Guidelines

RFK Jr. has criticized the government’s low-fat dairy recommendations and federal dietary guidelines from the 1970s-80s. He calls them "antiquated" and promises to do away with them entirely.

Rethinking low-fat dairy: The Federal dietary guidelines have long recommended low-fat dairy based on concerns about saturated fat and obesity, but emerging research suggests whole-fat dairy may offer benefits like improved glucose tolerance, enhanced satiety and slow digestion. Maybe that’s why randomized controlled trials have never offered definitive evidence that low-fat milk is healthier than whole milk.

Experts are divided on changing current guidelines: While some international scientists argue there's no evidence to differentiate between regular-fat and low-fat dairy, federal expert committees say there's still insufficient evidence to reverse long-standing low-fat recommendations. But RFK Jr. and his advisors argue that saturated fats from whole foods like dairy aren't harmful, unlike those in processed foods or red meat, therefore these guidelines need to be looked at.

Research on children shows mixed results: Studies on milk fat levels and childhood weight show inconsistent findings. Some suggest whole milk reduces obesity risk in children, while others show no difference, indicating personal preference may be the deciding factor.

Fitness professionals already knew:

As someone who works with clients daily on nutrition and body composition, this debate hits close to home. I've been telling clients for years that a "low-fat everything" mentality is not a healthy way to live. In my experience, clients who switch to whole-fat dairy often report feeling fuller longer and having fewer mid-morning energy crashes.

My take? The fitness industry moved past the "fat is evil" mindset years ago. It's about time our federal guidelines caught up with both science and what works for real people trying to maintain healthy weight and energy levels.

RFK Jr. tells Trump — Federal Agency Will Expose Causes of Autism by September

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he will announce specific "interventions" that are "almost certainly causing autism" and ways to address them by September.

What did Kennedy tell Trump?

President Trump asked Kennedy for a progress update during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, saying, “The autism is such a tremendous horror show. What’s happening in our country and some other countries, but mostly our country. How are you doing?” “We are doing very well,” Kennedy responded. “We will have announcements as promised in September, finding interventions, certain interventions, now that are clearly almost certainly causing autism.” “These are kids who will never pay taxes, they’ll never hold a job, they’ll never play baseball, they’ll never write a poem, they’ll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted,” Kennedy said. “Autism destroys families.”

Factors Causing Autism: Kennedy has long claimed that environmental factors, or vaccines, are likely culprits behind the rising rate of autism diagnoses, arguing research to back this up has been blocked by federal authorities. Kennedy noted how diagnosis rates have significantly jumped since the 1970s.

Current CDC data: This data shows 1 in 31 children and 1 in 45 adults have autism, significantly higher than the 1 in 150 rates from decades ago. Medical experts attribute the increase in autism diagnoses to improved detection methods and broadened diagnostic criteria since autism was first identified in 1943.

Cover-up will be exposed!

The CDC has done an injustice to the American people by not being transparent about their autism-related findings over the years. RFK Jr. is finally going to expose what they have been hiding from us.

A question that I hope gets answered is, why was the CDC not transparent? Who was benefiting from withholding this information? We know that it wasn’t the American people.