The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Corina Machado dedicated her prize to President Donald Trump Friday, in an official X post.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarding this year’s prize to Venezuelan opposition leader came as a major upset after Trump’s recent success garnering peace deals with Israel and Hamas and beyond. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally nominated President Donald Trump for the prize in July, citing his historic role in brokering the Abraham Accords and Middle East peace initiatives.

Netanyahu presented Trump with the nomination letter during a Washington meeting, praising him for “forging peace...in one country and one region after the other” through diplomatic achievements including the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and multiple Arab nations.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum wrote to the Nobel Committee stating emphasizing he has “delivered tangible results that have saved countless lives” through peace deals and his role in the Gaza ceasefire.

People erupted after the the result came out, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu even saying, “Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize – he deserves it!”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung criticized the committee for placing “politics over peace,” arguing Trump’s achievements in ending conflicts and brokering historic peace agreements are the most substantive contributions.

Trump had also called out the hypocrisy, as former President Barack Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize during his time as president, despite much unrest at the result of his leadership.

The president’s track record of brokering peace deals, ending wars and facilitating the Gaza ceasefire, represent tangible diplomatic achievements that many believe merit recognition, and critics of the Nobel Committee suggest the selection process prioritizes political considerations over measurable results in advancing global peace. Trump is still eligible for next year’s prize.