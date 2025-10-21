PolitiBrawl editor asks “No Kings” protesters who say they’re horrified by President Donald Trump’s ICE deportation if they feel the same about Barack Obama’s massive deportation record.

“What’s the difference?” Miller asked.

Watch here:

Click To Watch Video

Together with Natural Health Response

Dear Reader,

Not long ago RFK Jr went toe-to-toe with senate Dems on Capitol Hill… And he was NOT holding back.

What he EXPOSED left the room in stunned silence.

An emerging health threat that affects over one hundred million Americans. And if you were born on or before January 1st, 1965… then you’re most at risk.

Angry Democrats mocked him as a conspiracy theorist…

Just like they did when he warned about the COVID Lab leak, microplastics and corruption in the FDA…

All of which now appear to be 100% TRUE.

Which is exactly why you need to hear RFK Jr’s 2025 warning NOW.

You can get full details here now while it’s still available online.

Learn More

P.S. I’ll be blunt, if you’re over the age of 60 then the RFK Jr warning exposed in this video will make you angry… but it could also save your life. Watch it here now while it’s still available online.

Colombian president suggests getting “rid of” Trump

Colombian President Gustavo Petro suggested “getting rid of Trump” during an interview with Univision,snapping his fingers dramatically as he said it; a comment that no doubt will add fuel to the already blazing drug war.

Feud intensifies over drug boat strikes: The conflict between the two leaders has been simmering since Trump’s September 15 attack on an alleged drug boat, which Trump claimed killed “confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela,” while Petro insisted it was a Colombian fishing vessel with engine failure, calling the strike “murder” and a violation of sovereignty.

Trump slashes aid and threatens tariffs: In response to Petro’s accusations, Trump announced he was cutting off foreign aid to Colombia (which received over $207 million this year) and threatened to increase tariffs beyond the baseline 10% rate, calling Petro “a very unpopular leader” and “an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs.”

U.S. lawmaker warns of threat: Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) expressed concern over Petro’s comments, warning that the Colombian president’s threats “must be taken seriously” and calling him a “genuine threat to the safety & security of our hemisphere,” as Trump has authorized at least seven strikes against alleged drug boats in the region.

Fed-up Republican goes NUCLEAR on twisted Democrat for downplaying unacceptable crime statistics

GOP Rep. Ralph Norman goes NUCLEAR on Democrat Rep. Deborah Ross for shrugging off unacceptable crime rates.

“What if it was your daughter?! Your granddaughter?!!”

Click To Watch Video

Karoline Leavitt calls reporter “left-wing hack” and scolds him for “bullsh*t questions” in fiery text exchange

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt accused HuffPost correspondent S.V. Date of being a “far left hack who nobody takes seriously” after he texted her asking if President Trump understood the historical significance of meeting Putin in Budapest, the site of a 1994 agreement where Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons in exchange for Russian protection.