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Saturday once again saw Leftists mobilizing en masse for “No Kings” day. While many protests saw their attendance be composed of AARP members, that was not always the case.

From outside Chicago to Los Angeles to Portland, Oregon, things turned violent with anti-ICE protesters showing the Trump administration they are still very angry with Homeland Security deporting illegal aliens.

The Cook County Sheriff Police made several arrests after anti-ICE protesters blocked the road that leads to the ICE facility in Broadview. Protests up until recently have been muted thanks to Chicago’s infamous cold weather, but with spring well on the way, you can expect more confrontations in the weeks ahead.

I was on-the-ground in Los Angeles when a couple hundred anti-ICE rioters tried to breach the temporary security fence at the Roybal Federal Building. That federal building has been heavily targeted since the riots started last summer. In an effort to keep the mob away from the fence, the Federal Protective Service used tear gas, pepper balls, and pepper spray.

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The situation became dangerous for the federal agents after some rioters in the crowd broke apart concrete barriers in order to throw the pieces over the fence. After an unlawful assembly was declared, and more fights between the agents and crowd, the Los Angeles Police Department responded and helped make arrests.

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The Los Angeles Times reported 70 people were arrested. DHS said at least two federal agents had been injured from the concrete.

As for the rioters who threw rocks and concrete, Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, said the Department of Justice is looking to identify the suspects. Essayli noted at least two people had been arrested for the crime.

“Federal agents have started arresting those who assaulted our personnel at the Los Angeles courthouse. To those who were smashing concrete blocks and throwing them at our officers, we have you on video. We will find you and arrest you too. You’ve been warned,” Essayli said.

In Portland, anti-ICE rioters managed to breach the main gate, but videos show the crowd did not rush inside due to the responding federal agents. Multiple arrests were made as well.

While it now takes major events to bring large numbers of anti-ICE protesters out in the streets, this weekend showed they can still cause mayhem and their threats should be taken seriously.