PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward's avatar
Edward
1h

Just someone end these protestors I will donate 5000 a month to a group that could do that this needs to stop. How are they not stopped permanently 🤷‍♂️

Reply
Share
2 replies
OLENE O'DOWD's avatar
OLENE O'DOWD
1h

WONDER HOW MUCH THE PROTESTORS WERE PAID. THIS IS THE CALIBER OF DEMS/LIBERALS AND COMMUNIST THE DEMS ARE SUPPORTING AND PROTECTING. THE HECK WITH AMERICANS IS THEIR MOTTO, HUH.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture