Opinion:

Washington D.C. “No Kings” protest

This Saturday marked the much-hyped “No Kings” rallies to protest President Donald Trump across the United States, resulting in almost 3,000 protests being planned and executed. This shows how the Left, while marred with infighting and vigorous commitment to unpopular policies, is still able to get their base onto the streets.

Don’t get me wrong, a vast majority of the protests were not as large and long lasting as the ones that took place in cities like Chicago, Illinois or Portland, Oregon. Many videos that were taken reveal once again many participants were older and white, no matter the location.

Atlanta, Georgia’s “No Kings” gathering looked closer to representing the demographics of Newport, Rhode Island than that of Atlanta.

NBC Boston had to admit the crowd in their city had “A lot of white hair. Q-Tips, as we used to call them in the business…Not a lot of young people.”

Another humorous revelation of lacking self-awareness of these protests was at the Washington, D.C. event, people were freaking out thinking “that they’re about to get shot” because police had positioned counter-snipers on the roofs of buildings by the National Mall. I’m not sure what they were concerned about since they were not Republicans looking to debate on a college campus or federal immigration agents carrying out lawful operations.

As if the self-parody could not get any worse, the “No Kings” planning went international to countries that have literal kings on the throne, like in the United Kingdom.

Foreign royal countries aside, it is hilarious to even suggest Trump has been governing like a king given the legal setbacks from activist judges that his administration has adhered to while going through the complete process. The federal government is still in shutdown mode after Senate Democrats wanted to pay illegal immigrants’ healthcare. Instead of ramming through funding, the Trump administration is letting the situation play out.

Yes, the larger crowds were helped with this October being warmer than normal and not much will be accomplished outside of social media posting with large engagement rates, but this was a show of force from the Left. That is one of the main points of protests after all.

As I have written for Politibrawl since the start of the current wave of unrest, this will be a slog for at least the next three years. More if Vice President JD Vance becomes 48. With leftist political violence not only on the rise, but being encouraged within their party, that side of the aisle has no incentive to stop. Even with the Department of Justice cracking down on street radicals, it is only hardening their resolve because it “proves” to them they are doing something right.

This is exemplified with Chicago locals going beyond filming ICE agents out in the field by using their personal vehicles to attack agents in an attempt to stop the arrests of illegal aliens. When tear gas had to be deployed by Border Patrol in response to the mob attacking them, Governor JB Pritzker accused the agents of targeting “peaceful American communities” by “recklessly throwing tear gas.”

There is no excuse Leftists won’t use in order to justify their violence, even if it is contradicted on video. While the coming colder weather will soon put a pause on outdoor gatherings, the Left will use that time to organize and refine their disruptive tactics in time for spring next year.