PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim's avatar
Jim
40m

Abolish the 'democrat party' as un-American and embracing strategies and tactics of the Communist Party.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Keven's avatar
Keven
36m

Q-Tips as in Older People with White Hair? Not a Good Look for You so-called Elitist Journalist ! Who’s Mocking Who

I would focus on the Younger Generation that didn’t attend “No Kings” because they know the Truth about your Propaganda Biased CBS Reporting

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture