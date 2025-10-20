PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller interviewed “No Kings” protesters in Washington D.C. on Saturday, resulting in an explosive scene when Miller mentioned illegal immigrant welfare recipient rates and Biden’s wide-open border.

“That’s disrespectful!!! You know what you are doing!”

Watch the tense situation go from calm to chaos in a matter of minutes:

More from the “No Kings” protest in DC:

“No Kings” FACT CHECKED on the spot after claiming LA riots didn’t happen?!

Trump gives blunt message to Australian ambassador who attacked him in the past: “I don’t like you…”

President Donald Trump directly confronted Australian Ambassador Kevin Rudd during a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after being asked about the ambassador’s previous critical comments, telling Rudd “I don’t like you either. And I probably never will.”

Ambassador’s past social media criticism revealed: Rudd had previously called Trump a “traitor to the West” and the “most destructive president in history” on social media in 2020 before taking his diplomatic position, though he has since deleted those posts.

Trump praises Australian prime minister despite tension: Despite the awkward exchange with the ambassador and Albanese’s left-leaning administration, Trump offered friendly words about the prime minister, saying “I think he’s doing a really good job, and we’ve had a very good relationship.”

Secret Service discovers hunting stand near Trump’s Air Force One landing zone with clear line of sight

The U.S. Secret Service found an elevated tree stand with a clear view of the area where President Donald Trump routinely disembarks from Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, located approximately 200 yards away in the median of a major highway.

No individuals present during discovery: USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi confirmed there was no one in the vicinity when the stand was discovered Thursday during preparations for Trump’s arrival, stating there was “no impact to any movements” and praising the effectiveness of their “layered security measures.”

FBI takes investigatory lead: FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the Bureau is investigating the incident, with resources deployed to collect evidence from the scene and utilizing cell phone analytics capabilities, though the stand has not yet been linked to any potential suspects.

Latest threat follows previous assassination attempts: The discovery marks another potential threat against Trump, who survived a July 2024 shooting at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally that killed one person and wounded two others, and a separate assassination attempt in Florida by Ryan Routh, who was recently convicted on federal charges.

“No Kings” protester who mocked Charlie Kirk’s shooting identified as elementary school teacher

Lucy Martinez, an elementary school teacher at Nathan Hale Elementary School in Chicago, was identified as a woman making a gun gesture at her neck during a “No Kings” protest when a counter-protester drove by waving a flag calling the late Charlie Kirk a “hero,” the NY Post reports.