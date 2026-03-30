A “No Kings” protester in Milford, New Hampshire found out the hard way what happens when you harass people and refuse to cooperate with police.

She confronted a conservative counter protester on the sidewalk, invading his personal space and refusing to leave when asked.

All hell brook loose when the police came over to get involved. “I’m NOT moving! This is hate speech!” she snapped while resisting arrest.

Click To Watch Video

Together with Health Science Institute

Pelosi retiring early after EXPLOSIVE humiliation?

She thought she’d gotten away with it…

Nancy Pelosi’s worst nightmare is happening RIGHT NOW…

5 buried government files have just been leaked online… And the explosive bombshells revealed inside have the entire Swamp QUAKING.

Because they’ve been kept under government lock and key for more than 55 YEARS.

Until today.

See the uncensored files HERE.

Learn More

P.S. She NEVER thought these files would go public (and when you see bombshell #1, you’ll understand why.) Watch now before this video is scrubbed from the internet forever.

Treasury Secretary Bessent announces whistleblower rewards for fraud tips, says banks on “frontline” of detecting suspicious activity

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced banks and everyday Americans can receive awards ranging from 10-30% of fines collected if their tips lead to enforcement actions, saying the Treasury Department issued an advisory pushing banks to monitor accounts for suspicious activity as “they’re the frontline in identifying financial fraud when nonprofits, whether its daycare centers, hospice care, start wiring big round numbers out.”

Why it matters: The Government Accountability Office estimates the federal government loses between $233 billion and $521 billion annually to fraud, with the Trump administration arguing that absent fraud, the $2 trillion annual deficit could be balanced. In January, Treasury launched a modernized website encouraging Americans to report government fraud, with Bessent saying “it’s kind of like at TSA where they say if you see something, say something. And if you say something and it turns out you have helped us make a big recovery, we want to pay for that.”

What’s next: President Trump announced a dedicated task force led by Vice President JD Vance focused on identifying and eliminating fraud across agencies, which kicked off its first meeting Friday.

Watchdog accuses AOC of misusing $19K in campaign funds for psychiatrist

A watchdog group filed a federal complaint alleging Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez improperly used nearly $19,000 in campaign funds to pay a Boston psychiatrist for services reported as “leadership training and consulting,” claiming they were actually personal therapy.

Three Payments Totaled: The National Legal and Policy Center complaint details three 2025 payments to Dr. Brian W. Boyle totaling $18,725 made on March 10, May 15 and Oct. 1, all disclosed as leadership training and consulting.

Psychiatrist Specialty: Dr. Brian Boyle is an interventional psychiatrist specializing in treating depression, PTSD and anxiety through ketamine therapy and does not advertise leadership training or consulting services for candidates or campaigns.

Personal Use Alleged: The filing argues the expenses would exist regardless of candidacy and were not for a bona fide campaign purpose, potentially violating federal election law and House ethics rules against personal use of campaign funds. Ocasio-Cortez has previously spoken publicly about undergoing therapy and advocated for research into psychedelic substances.

Experts warn teacher sexual misconduct is rampant and underreported in schools

Leading researchers say educator sexual misconduct is a serious public health concern that is vastly underreported in U.S. schools, with only six percent of student victims disclosing abuse despite a near 100 percent increase in educator rape or attempted rape since 2004.