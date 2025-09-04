Nigel Farage SHUTS UP Democrat hack when he tries to bully him in front of congress
“You are WRONG!!!"
Morning Edition
Here’s what you need to know today:
Nigel Farage eats Democrats for lunch
War on cartels has begun
Tim Walz hits a new low wishing for Trump’s health decline
Family of murdered Chicago teen welcomes National Guard to come clean up crime
Farage fights back!
British conservative politician Nigel Farage refused to be bullied by aggressive Democrats Wednesday, putting Rep. Hank Johnson in his place after a failed attempt to accuse him a having a corrupt relationship with Elon Musk.
“You are wrong, you are wrong!!”
War on Cartel Terrorists! - Marines kill 11 cartel members in naval strike
U.S. Marines conducted an unprecedented strike on a Tren de Aragua cartel vessel off Venezuela, killing 11 members of the organization that Trump designated as a terrorist group, representing a shift from traditional "seize and apprehend" operations to lethal force.
"Gloves Are Off" Approach: Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared the U.S. will "wage war on narco-terrorist organizations," arguing that previous seizure methods don't work because cartels simply factor losing 2% of cargo into their business model, while lethal strikes will actually deter them.
Maduro's Response: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the U.S. of seeking regime change through military threats, calling the naval buildup "the biggest threat that has been seen on our continent in the last 100 years," though experts remain skeptical that regime change is the primary objective.
International Implications: Former Venezuelan diplomat Isaias Medina described the strike as a "turning point" against international organized crime, noting that "safe harbors in international waters are no longer sanctuaries for traffickers," while experts view it as an extension of Trump's anti-Maduro policies rather than preparation for regime change.
Tim Walz makes fool of himself again - Wishing for Trump’s health decline
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz faced criticism for remarks at a Labor Day picnic in Duluth where he referenced online conspiracy theories about Trump's health, saying "you woke up thinking there might be news" and "there will be news sometime," which many interpreted as a wish for Trump’s death.
Republican Backlash: GOP officials including House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Rep. Pete Stauber condemned Walz's comments, with Emmer stating that "wishing ill on others doesn't make you a leader—it makes you small" and criticizing the timing given recent assassination attempts against Trump.
Social Media Criticism: Conservative influencers and commentators amplified the controversy on social media, with some calling Walz's remarks "vile" and "disgusting," particularly given the recent Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis that occurred in his state.
Context: Walz has emerged as a vocal Trump critic since the 2024 election, previously calling for Democrats to "bully the s***" out of Trump, while Trump himself moved to dispel health rumors by stating he was "very active" over Labor Day weekend.
Family of murdered Chicago teen calls Trump to send in National Guard -
“If Mr. Trump wants to bring these troops to Chicago, hey, bring them on.”
Chicago resident Marquita Salley's 16-year-old son Gregory Bernard Wilson III was shot and killed in an alley behind their Chicago South Side home in March 2023, with the suspect now in jail awaiting trial on September 18th. Now she is calling for the National Guard to clean up the city.
Deteriorating Safety: Both Salley, 41, and her mother Gaynelle Simmons, 61, described how Chicago's South Side has become significantly more dangerous since their youth, when children could safely walk the streets and play outside until streetlights came on.
Current Crime Crisis: Over Labor Day weekend alone, Chicago experienced at least 32 shootings that left eight dead and dozens wounded, exemplifying the ongoing violence that has residents afraid to use public transportation, walk alone, or let children play outside.
Support for Federal Intervention: While Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker opposes Trump administration offers to deploy National Guard troops, Simmons welcomes the idea, saying communities have "nothing to lose" and need a visible presence to deter violence and protect residents who are currently living in fear.
"If Mr. Trump wants to bring these troops to Chicago, hey, bring them on. What have we got to lose? You know what I'm saying? I don't want them to get out here and shoot our kids or nothing like that, but be a presence… put some fear in them. Let them know that they're here, and they want to protect the city of Chicago," Simmons said.
