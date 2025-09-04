Morning Edition

Here’s what you need to know today:

Nigel Farage eats Democrats for lunch

War on cartels has begun

Tim Walz hits a new low wishing for Trump’s health decline

Family of murdered Chicago teen welcomes National Guard to come clean up crime

Farage fights back!

British conservative politician Nigel Farage refused to be bullied by aggressive Democrats Wednesday, putting Rep. Hank Johnson in his place after a failed attempt to accuse him a having a corrupt relationship with Elon Musk.

“You are wrong, you are wrong!!”

Watch Farage take him down:

Click to Watch Video

War on Cartel Terrorists! - Marines kill 11 cartel members in naval strike

U.S. Marines conducted an unprecedented strike on a Tren de Aragua cartel vessel off Venezuela, killing 11 members of the organization that Trump designated as a terrorist group, representing a shift from traditional "seize and apprehend" operations to lethal force.

"Gloves Are Off" Approach: Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared the U.S. will "wage war on narco-terrorist organizations," arguing that previous seizure methods don't work because cartels simply factor losing 2% of cargo into their business model, while lethal strikes will actually deter them.

Maduro's Response: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the U.S. of seeking regime change through military threats, calling the naval buildup "the biggest threat that has been seen on our continent in the last 100 years," though experts remain skeptical that regime change is the primary objective.

International Implications: Former Venezuelan diplomat Isaias Medina described the strike as a "turning point" against international organized crime, noting that "safe harbors in international waters are no longer sanctuaries for traffickers," while experts view it as an extension of Trump's anti-Maduro policies rather than preparation for regime change.

Tim Walz makes fool of himself again - Wishing for Trump’s health decline

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz faced criticism for remarks at a Labor Day picnic in Duluth where he referenced online conspiracy theories about Trump's health, saying "you woke up thinking there might be news" and "there will be news sometime," which many interpreted as a wish for Trump’s death.

Republican Backlash: GOP officials including House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Rep. Pete Stauber condemned Walz's comments, with Emmer stating that "wishing ill on others doesn't make you a leader—it makes you small" and criticizing the timing given recent assassination attempts against Trump.

Social Media Criticism: Conservative influencers and commentators amplified the controversy on social media, with some calling Walz's remarks "vile" and "disgusting," particularly given the recent Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis that occurred in his state.

Context: Walz has emerged as a vocal Trump critic since the 2024 election, previously calling for Democrats to "bully the s***" out of Trump, while Trump himself moved to dispel health rumors by stating he was "very active" over Labor Day weekend.

Family of murdered Chicago teen calls Trump to send in National Guard -

“If Mr. Trump wants to bring these troops to Chicago, hey, bring them on.”

Chicago resident Marquita Salley's 16-year-old son Gregory Bernard Wilson III was shot and killed in an alley behind their Chicago South Side home in March 2023, with the suspect now in jail awaiting trial on September 18th. Now she is calling for the National Guard to clean up the city.