PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
1h

Tim Walz is a fool. He's democat

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Polister's avatar
David Polister
42m

Waltz is a ridiculous jerk, period. Doesn't matter what he says. Another reason to be glad I am FROM MN and fewer family members left in the state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture