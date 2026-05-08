Nick Shirley fired back at Stephen A. Smith for suggesting he is a right-wing partisan trying to “create fear” by investigating fraud in blue states.

“I’m doing a public service,” Shirley said. “Fraud is all of our dollars. These politicians need to stop using immigrant communities to commit fraud.”

Click To Watch Video

Virginia Supreme Court strikes down Democratic redistricting map, Hasan Piker evokes “violent revolution”

The Virginia Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Friday that a voter-approved redistricting map giving Democrats a 10-1 House advantage violated the state constitution due to procedural errors, meaning the 2026 midterms will use existing maps where Democrats hold a 6-5 edge.

Leftist streamer Hasan Piker responded by writing “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible, make violent revolution inevitable” on X, while Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) argued the court should have intervened before “three million Virginians cast their ballots” and accused the ruling of enabling Trump’s “brazen power grab.”

Democrats claim ruling attacks voting rights, explore legal options : House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats are “exploring all options” to fight the decision, calling it “an unprecedented and undemocratic action that cannot stand” and claiming “MAGA Republicans have adopted voter suppression as a strategy” alongside “far-right extremists on the Supreme Court gutting the Voting Rights Act to open the door to a Jim Crow-like attack on Black representation.”

RNC chairman: Democrats “tried to rig elections”: Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters, who led the lawsuit challenging the maps, said “Democrats just learned that when you try to rig elections, you lose,” noting Virginia Democrats “poured more than $66 million into an effort to lock in control and silence voters.”

Newly released FBI files detail 1960s reports of four-foot-tall UFO occupants in spacesuits

The Trump administration released FBI documents Friday showing investigators reviewed 1965 witness accounts describing beings “three and a half to four feet tall, wearing what appear to be space suits and helmets” exiting craft capable of hovering silently and reaching extreme velocities. The October 1966 internal memo sent to FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover summarized claims from Frank Edwards’ book “Flying Saucers – Serious Business,” which argued the Air Force deliberately concealed information fearing public panic, with witnesses including law enforcement officers, military personnel and commercial pilots.

Files describe recovered wreckage with unusual properties : The documents referenced materials from allegedly crashed vehicles on at least three occasions, including magnesium alloys and unknown metals containing “thousands of 15-micron metal spheres” with evidence of micro-meteorite impacts. Reports detailed three basic craft shapes—zeppelin-shaped vessels up to 300 feet long, disk-shaped objects ranging from several feet to 100 feet in diameter, and egg-shaped craft.

Part of Trump’s UFO transparency initiative: The FBI memo was among hundreds of records, photographs and videos published on the Department of War’s website Friday under Trump’s February executive order directing declassification of UFO and alleged extraterrestrial encounter materials. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett wrote on X that “the Feds told us these files didn’t exist” and the initial release will be “a drop in the bucket” compared to future disclosures, though officials cautioned the reports summarize claims rather than independently verified evidence.

Support PolitiBrawl - Take Back The Media!

Become a PolitiBrawl paid subscriber for $5 per month and help us take-on the mainstream media’s monopoly:

Mamdani’s anti-business stance threatens over $12B in NYC GDP as billionaires flee, insiders warn

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s confrontational approach toward wealthy New Yorkers could trigger a financial “death spiral” as the Partnership for New York City reveals its 300 member firms generate $370 billion in GDP annually, create nearly one million jobs and contribute $13.5 billion in taxes. Even a modest 10% decline would mean 3,000 fewer jobs, $168 million less in tax revenue and a $4.8 billion GDP hit, while a 30% exodus matching Citadel’s Chicago departure would eliminate 6,335 jobs, nearly $397 million in taxes and $11.7 billion in economic activity.