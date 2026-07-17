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Lee Gregory's avatar
Lee Gregory
1h

We would think at some point the Democrats would learn to leave this young man along because he has got the facts and is going to show more more exposed corruption very soon, but the thing is he has a lot of people working undercover with him now. It’s about to get really really nasty. Keep up the good work Nick you’re a true patriot.

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
2h

Love how Nick Shirley exposed the Fraudster Democratic Senator who tried to destroy Shirley by calling him a “ sensationalist reporter !”

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