Independent reporter Nick Shirley fired back at Democrat Senator Gary Peters for belittling remarks attacking his investigations into welfare fraud as “sensationalized social media, more focussed on getting views than getting the truth.”

Nick made him regret it…

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Trump declassifies election security documents, alleges Chinese influence campaign

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Thursday from the East Room, releasing declassified intelligence documents alleging China obtained American voter data, including names, addresses, political affiliations, and phone numbers, and used it to form a dedicated unit for influence operations. Trump stopped short of claiming China altered vote counts, focusing instead on alleged interference in public perception. He claimed the CIA and NSA reports were deliberately withheld from his presidential briefings and kept from Congress.

The documents, released on the White House website during the speech, cover alleged vulnerabilities in electronic voting systems, China’s exploitation of voter data, a Michigan voter-registration investigation, and potential noncitizens on state voter rolls. DHS identified more than 256,000 potential noncitizen registrations across California, New Jersey, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Trump called for the FCC to revoke broadcasting licenses for the networks refusing to air his Thursday night bombshell speech, including CNN, ABC News, NBC, and others.

Trump used the address to renew his push for the SAVE America Act, demanding proof of citizenship to register to vote. Senate Minority Leader Schumer immediately declared the legislation “dead on arrival,” while Democratic members accused Trump of laying groundwork to interfere in November’s midterm elections.

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DSA publishes manifesto calling to abolish Senate, Electoral College, and presidency

The Democratic Socialists of America released a sweeping political manifesto titled “Workers Deserve More,” calling for the elimination of the Senate, Electoral College, and presidency and replacing them with a European-style parliamentary system. Under the proposal, an expanded House of Representatives would select both the executive and members of the Supreme Court, stripping those institutions of their independence from the legislative branch.

The manifesto calls for public ownership of the nation’s largest corporations and essential industries, aggressive wealth taxes on the richest Americans, and proportional representation and ranked-choice voting in all elections. DSA drafters argued the Senate is undemocratic because it gives equal representation to states regardless of population, and that the presidency has accumulated too much unilateral power.

Additional proposals include defunding the Defense Department, abolishing ICE, and eliminating Israel while recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state. The DSA acknowledged some goals would require “building a new society from the ground up.”

Trans songwriter could replace Graham Platner on Maine senate ballot

Eight candidates vied Thursday night for the chance to replace Graham Platner as Maine’s Democratic Senate nominee, after Platner was pushed off the ballot following rape allegations he denies. The field includes Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, former Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah, and transgender activist and songwriter Ashley Webb. Prediction markets give Jackson an 89% chance of securing the nomination.

Webb’s debate appearance drew the most attention, with the candidate citing songwriting, self-published books, and multiple unsuccessful prior campaigns as qualifications for the US Senate. Webb also argued against removing biological males from women’s spaces, saying “I just want to use the bathroom” and expressing fear of assault if forced to use men’s facilities.

The Maine Democratic Party will hold a nominating convention July 25 in Bangor, where 601 delegates, not rank-and-file voters, will select the nominee to face incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins on November 3.

Utah taxpayers could pay $10M to defend Tyler Robinson while his father runs family business

Accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson has been declared indigent by a Utah judge, meaning state taxpayers will fund his defense. High-powered attorneys from California and Utah have already requested $2 million in additional funding, and experts say the total cost — including years of potential post-conviction appeals in a capital murder case — could surpass $10 million.