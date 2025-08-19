The House Oversight Committee has opened an investigation into California Governor Gavin Newsom’s high-speed rail initiative, requesting federal documents and briefings amid concerns over misleading financial projections.

Committee Chairman James Comer sent a letter Tuesday to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy seeking information about federal funding for the project, questioning whether the California High-Speed Rail Authority purposely inflated ridership predictions to secure more federal money.

California voters approved nearly $10 billion in tax dollars in 2008 for an 800-mile system linking San Francisco and Los Angeles, initially estimated at $33 billion. The project now faces a potential price tag reaching $128 billion, according to current projections.

The rail, now a decade behind on its completion, is expected to run beginning in 2030 at the earliest, according to the California High-Speed Rail Authority.

The Trump administration pulled $4 billion in unspent federal funds from the project last month, prompting California to file suit.

“To the Law abiding, Tax paying, Hardworking Citizens of the United States of America, I am thrilled to announce that I have officially freed you from funding California’s disastrously overpriced, ‘HIGH SPEED TRAIN TO NOWHERE,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social last month, going on to say the project “has cost Taxpayers Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we have received NOTHING in return except Cost Overruns.”

Newsom calling the federal funding freeze a "political stunt to punish California" and recently signed legislation requiring the rail authority to develop a comprehensive funding plan. The budget proposes an initial $1 billion annually for 20 years to complete the initial segment.

Transportation officials dismissed the initiative as a "boondoggle" with an estimated total cost of $135 billion.

Comer criticized the Biden administration's commitment of approximately $4 billion in taxpayer funds, including nearly $90 million allocated in its final days. He cited expert warnings about "absurdly high" and "unrealistic" ridership projections.

“Federal dollars are not a blank check — they come with a promise to deliver results,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement about rescinding the rail’s funds last month.

The rail authority called the congressional probe a "baseless attempt to manufacture controversy" around the infrastructure project.