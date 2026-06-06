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The initial round of riots outside the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark lasted for nearly a week because New Jersey Democrats refused to allow local and state police to aid federal officers with crowd control.

Once state troopers and city police were given orders to clear the anti-ICE rioters, which took an additional two nights, along with enforcing a curfew, the rioting stopped. The curfew and kettling of protesters was deemed necessary after rioters set a large fire in the street to stop the police’s advance .

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But the aftermath of the night police arresting the anti-ICE crowd for violating the curfew caused widespread outrage from the Left. Progressives and previous supporters of Governor Mikie Sherrill accused her of collaborating and doing the dirty work for the Trump administration.

The pressure from the radical left worked to not only change crowd control tactics the following night, but the curfew imposed by Newark’s mayor was lifted. More than that, after being denied direct access to the outside of Delaney Hall, the police were ordered to allow the crowd to be able to next to the facility once again.

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It did not take long for the protesters to once again start their tactics that resulted in the violent clashes that took place last week.

Videos taken from Wednesday night shows the anti-ICE crowd blocking a vehicle from leaving Delaney Hall. Newark Police had to force the people back multiple times. At least one arrest was made.

The actions from the leftist mob this week were not surprising to anyone who has been paying attention. They feel they have scored victories against the Trump administration in the time they conducted their “direct actions” in Newark.

Preventing protesters and rioters from getting close to Delaney Hall resulted in their numbers dwindling and federal operations to resume, but because the Democratic leaders of the city and state caved to their activists, chaotic scenes were able to happen once again.

It is important to note Homeland Security has long relied on state and local police to help with crowd control during riots. Since federal assets are primarily concerned with the integrity of the site and are often outnumbered, local law enforcement is a critical component.

This is why despite blaming the Trump administration for the violence, Democrat leaders are the ones responsible for letting it go on too long if they do not provide reinforcement, as we have seen time and again in places like Broadview, Illinois and Los Angeles.

The confrontations in Newark will continue to happen so long as Democrat leaders placate to the mob’s demands.