PolitiBrawl Streetcast:

PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller asked real New Yorkers if they think socialism will actually work in NYC if mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wins.

“Don’t you think the rich people will just leave if you raise taxes on them?”

“Uh… no, they can’t do that.”

Click to Watch Video

Self-described socialist Mamdani’s radical proposals include government-run grocery stores with fixed prices, rent freezes and hiking taxes on corporations and the richest New Yorkers.

He made jaw-dropping headlines recently claiming that billionaires “shouldn’t exist” as well as proposing a plan to target “whiter neighborhoods” with higher taxes.

Mamdani doubled down on the proposal, saying, “That is just a description of what we see right now. It’s not driven by race. It’s more of an assessment of what neighborhoods are being under-taxed versus over-taxed.”

Though the young radical is leading in the polls over former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, current NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, we wanted to find out if New Yorkers really supported his extreme positions and why.

Click to Watch Video

Thank you for supporting PolitiBrawl! By upgrading to a paid subscription, you are supporting independent journalism and content you will never find in the mainstream media (because they’re too scared of upsetting their corporate overlords!)

Together with Natural Health Response

Dear Reader,

For years liberals have called RFK Jr a QUACK… an ALARMIST… and a CONSPIRACY THEORIST.

But now it appears HE WAS RIGHT about a COVID lab leak…

He was RIGHT about microplastics…

And he was RIGHT about FDA corruption.

Now, he’s issued a terrifying new warning that Americans need to hear in 2025.

Millions are in the crosshairs…

And if you were born before Jan 1st, 1965, THIS affects you most of all.

Get the full facts here.

P.S. Liberals will call THIS crazy too, until they see the data. Learn why RFK Jr is warning Americans about this emerging health crisis before it’s too late. Watch this video now.

Watch Video

Hunter Biden BLASTS Democrat Party for disloyalty to his father

Hunter Biden said Democrat disloyalty to his father cost the party the 2024 election and paved the way for Donald Trump’s presidential win, during a recent interview.

Speaking on former DNC Chair Jaime Harrison’s new podcast, young Biden criticized Democrats for abandoning then-President Joe Biden amid health concerns and internal division.

“We lost the last election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party,” Hunter argued, calling the Biden administration “incredibly successful” despite poor approval ratings. “The Democratic Party literally melted down.” He then went on to predict that the party will butt heads until the next primary, emphasizing the need for unity once there is a nominee: “we better as hell get behind that nominee.”

Hunter defended his father’s presidency and denied playing any role in the administration, saying he “stayed as far away as I possibly could — which, by the way, broke my heart.” He also rejected claims of a conspiracy to hide Joe Biden’s mental decline, especially in the gossip town of DC: “The ability to keep a secret in Washington is zero.”

The interview marks a rare public appearance for Hunter Biden, who was granted an 11-year pardon by his father last year for tax fraud and illegal firearm possession.

Federal Judge orders release of transgender asylum seeker held in ICE men's facility

A federal judge has ordered the release of a 24-year-old transgender asylum seeker from Mexico who was held for over 40 days in an all-male ICE detention center in Tacoma, Washington.

The judge ruled that her due process rights were violated when authorities failed to notify her attorneys of her whereabouts or provide legal justification for her detention.

The woman, identified as “O-J-M” in court documents, was arrested outside a Portland immigration courtroom in June after her asylum case was dismissed. She had fled Mexico in 2023, alleging she was abducted and raped by cartel members because of her gender identity and sexual orientation.

“She was taken into custody without warning, placed in a facility that did not reflect her gender identity, and denied access to her lawyers for weeks,” said attorney Stephen Manning of Immigrant Law Group. “This should never have happened in a country that claims to protect due process.”

Advocates say the case highlights systemic failures in immigration detention for transgender individuals. Innovation Law Lab, which also represents O-J-M, called her solitary confinement in the men’s facility “cruel” and celebrated her release as a “huge victory” for trans and immigrant rights in Oregon.

Watchdog group blows whistle on federal program allegedly funding foreign prostitution groups

A U.S. watchdog group has alleged the federal government has funneled over $385 million in taxpayer dollars to organizations promoting foreign prostitution groups.