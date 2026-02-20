New Yorkers are already turning on socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani after he decided to threaten property tax hikes on all New Yorkers if he doesn’t get his way with Gov. Kathy Hochul allowing him to give tax hikes to millionaires.

“We are not a part of your negotiating tactics,… you are out of your God damned mind!!”

SCOTUS strikes down Trump’s IEEPA tariffs but leaves $200 billion refund question unanswered

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs on Friday but did not address whether the U.S. must refund more than $200 billion already collected. Dissenting Justice Brett Kavanaugh warned “refunds of billions of dollars would have significant consequences for the U.S. Treasury,” calling the potential process a “mess” as refunds could be required to foreign nations, consumers, and manufacturers.

Why it matters: Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said the ruling means “the country will now be about $2 trillion deeper in the hole” with the national debt already the size of the entire U.S. economy and interest costs exceeding $1 trillion this year. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had planned to use the $200 billion in tariff revenue to shrink the $2 trillion deficit and pay down the $36 trillion debt.

What’s next: Trump said at a White House press conference Friday he will continue issuing tariffs under Section 232 authorities rather than relying on IEEPA emergency powers. The ruling could impact Trump’s broader use of tariffs as a foreign policy tool — he recently threatened tariffs on countries doing business with Iran and warned China of increased tariffs if it doesn’t ship rare earth minerals to the U.S. Trump argues tariffs are needed to address national security concerns about the “hollowing out of the manufacturing base” and dependence on foreign adversaries.

Joe Rogan blasts NYC Mayor as a “F*cking Psychopath”

Podcast host Joe Rogan labeled New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani a “f*cking psychopath” on his Thursday episode, slamming the Democrat’s new budget proposal that adds $1.2 billion for migrants while proposing tax hikes and massive spending that exceeds most states’ entire budgets.

Rogan’s Harsh Critique: Rogan called Mamdani’s migrant funding allocation “crazy” and insisted there should be zero dollars spent on illegal immigrants during a discussion with guest Michael Malice.

Guest Debate Details: Malice argued for feeding migrants to prevent theft and job competition, while both agreed the immigration system is a complete mess and deportation might be necessary.

Mamdani’s Policy Record: The mayor has publicly supported abolishing ICE, advised obstructing ICE agents, and extended free childcare to undocumented immigrants.

Broader Budget Backlash: Mamdani’s $127 billion plan includes tax increases on millions of residents and drew mockery from The Washington Post’s editorial board for unrealistic cuts and over-expansion of government services.

Dog Lovers Pawtest Mamdani’s Anti-Pup Agenda

New York dog owners plan to flood Times Square with pets for a defiant “Pawty” on the first Friday of Ramadan, countering perceived anti-dog sentiments linked to Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his allies amid rising cultural tensions.