PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller asked New York City liberals if they would sign up to take in a Somali migrant so they could stay in the United States amid President Donald Trump’s third world immigration crackdown.

Watch to see if ANY of them would put their money where their mouth is:

Communist network launches coordinated propaganda campaign within minutes of Maduro capture

As U.S. military forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, a network of self-described Marxist, socialist, and communist organizations launched a synchronized information warfare operation, with BreakThrough News publishing video at 1:35 a.m. blasting the “illegal bombing campaign” and the ANSWER Coalition issuing a red alert by 2:29 a.m. with slick posters calling supporters to Times Square, demonstrating “the speed and discipline of an organized military operation.”

Key figures tied to Chinese-aligned businessman orchestrate rapid mobilization: The operation was coordinated through interconnected organizations including The People’s Forum (led by Manolo De Los Santos), ANSWER Coalition (co-founded by Marxist Brian Becker), and CodePink (founded by Jodie Evans, wife of Neville Roy Singham), a U.S.-born tech executive who relocated to Shanghai and whose work critics say aligns with Chinese Communist Party interests, with Congress already investigating this socialist network’s ties to Singham.

International Peoples’ Assembly serves as command hub for global resistance: At the center of this domestic operation is the International Peoples’ Assembly, functioning as an “umbrella organization and political command-and-control hub” linking communist parties, socialist movements, and state-aligned media worldwide, with coordinating committee members including CodePink, The People’s Forum’s Popular Education Project, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation, explicitly framing their mission as mobilizing global resistance against “American imperialism.”

Network has decades-long ties to Venezuelan regime: The relationship between U.S. socialist organizations and Venezuela’s government dates back to 2003 when Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez backed the Francisco de Miranda Front, with De Los Santos organizing pro-Maduro protests in 2019, appearing on Venezuelan state TV, and photographed with Maduro in 2021, while the Party for Socialism and Liberation’s Claudia De la Cruz declared at a 2019 Caracas conference that “Venezuela is the epicenter...the personification of the anti-imperialist struggle.”

Mamdani’s Democratic Socialist Party demands Maduro’s return, launches “Hands Off Venezuela” campaign

The Democratic Socialists of America issued a lengthy statement demanding “the return of President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores to Venezuela” and started a “Hands Off Venezuela” campaign to get the “imperialist” United States out of the socialist, oil-rich country, declaring “Solidarity with the people of Venezuela! Solidarity with the Bolivarian Revolution!”

DSA claims Trump waging “illegal war” for oil and hegemony: The left-wing group claims the Trump administration has started “an illegal war” against Venezuela that is “nakedly imperialist” to “install a US puppet government that will give Venezuela’s oil resources over to US corporations and to force US hegemony over Latin America,” comparing it to the “failed” Iraq war and dismissing evidence of government officials being “narco-terrorists” as a false pretext.

NYC Mayor Mamdani personally called Trump to oppose Maduro removal: Mamdani, a DSA member who is NYC’s first socialist mayor, said he personally called President Trump on Saturday to express his opposition to removing Maduro, claiming it’s a violation of international law, as his comrades demand restoration of diplomatic relations with the “Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela” and immediate withdrawal of all US forces from the Caribbean.

Ben Shapiro breaks down Trump’s triumph in Venezuela and what’s next

“President Trump said the United States is going to ‘run Venezuela,’… What does that mean?”