Debbie Roby-Rojas
6h

No we wouldn’t take one in they need to go home ! They don’t, won’t follow and assimilate to our ways. What with the call to prayer 5 times a day and disturbing the peace and quiet. Heck NO! They blew it leave now do not pass go…. Just leave us in peace

Cary mendelsohn
7h

But that’s their MO; and why it’s been said that their way of life only exists until they run out of everyone else’s money. In this case, Nimby - not in my backyard - You take the Somalis, not me.

