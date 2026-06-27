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Fight Back Against the Communists!

It is not an exaggeration to say the results of New York’s congressional primaries have ushered in a new crop of communists who despise the United States, and they will be representing those values in the halls of Congress soon.

Perhaps the most radical out of the new candidates is Darializa Avila Chevalier, who ousted Congressman Adriano Espaillat. Calling herself a Democratic Socialist and getting the backing of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Chevalier has a long history of supporting radical ideas that run counter to the United States.

Prior to the election, Chevalier acknowledged her past support to abolish prisons during an interview with the New York Times Editorial Board. When confronted with the scenario on what to do with someone who was convicted of murdering another person, Chevalier hemmed and hawed, refusing to give a direct answer.

“[H]ow do we, A, prevent it, and B, deal with it when it happens. And as someone who has worked with folks who have been incarcerated, who have felt ostracized, for lack of a better term, by so many facets of our society for being poor, for being Black, for being Latino. I work at a public defender’s office where most of our clients are incredibly poor Black and brown New Yorkers. And for so many, the crimes that they’re being indicted for are crimes of poverty, or the effects of poverty,” Chevalier rambled.

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“What we do is that we then put people behind bars in incredibly traumatizing conditions in a context where they cannot actually reflect on the harm that they caused or feel any remorse on that because they’re just trying to survive inside, and they’re being re-traumatized day after day after day while inside,” she continued after being asked again.

Chevalier’s answers were so out there, one interviewer asked her to stop being “abstract.”

That is just the tip of the iceberg.

Chevalier has said she does not support deporting any one who is in the country illegally, even if they had committed a crime and served time in prison. She said when it comes to someone committing a crime while originating from another country, “We need to make sure [our criminal system] isn’t also discriminatory on the basis where people were born, right?”

Chevalier believes it is wrong to punish an illegal alien with a criminal history with deportation because it is basically punishing them twice, even though the consequences for their crime(s) and being illegally present in the country are two separate things.

Chevalier’s disdain for the United States also showed up in small ways, such as when she posted on then-Twitter in 2019 that, “I forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me.”

Gone are the days where Democrats at least pretended to like or tolerate the United States. Their base has become so radical in blue areas that their candidates can now show their true colors. Instead of those colors being Red, White, and Blue, it is just Communist Red.