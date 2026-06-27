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Darlene Ulrich's avatar
Darlene Ulrich
5h

THE WORLD HAS LOST IT'S MIND.

SHE IS ANTI-AMERICAN.

WHY SHE EVEN IN OUR COUNTRY?

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Susan's avatar
Susan
5h

This is utterly DISGUSTING. In the CITY of 9/11 this is who these uneducated jackasses voted in. I'm going to day this very clearly......IF WE DON'T STOP THESE COMMUNISTS BY STOPPING ANYONE THAT'S NOT BORN IN THIS COUNTRY AND HOLDS OUR AMERICAN VALUES, THESE PEOPLE WILL BE THE LITERAL END OF THE UNITED STATES'AND THE FREEDOMS WE'VE HAD. WAKE THE HELL UP VOTERS AND FRANKLY IT'S TIME TO MAKE A LAW THAT THESE PEOPLE CANNOT RUN IN OUR ELECTIONS

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