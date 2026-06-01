New Jersey Republican Jeff Van Drew played surprise video showing Democrats what is really going on at the Delaney Hall protests that have been causing chaos and violence for the past week.

“They want criminal aliens out on our streets!” Drew said of the Democrats and protesters demanding the facility be closed. “The real problem is the radical left-wing agenda that sides with criminals over citizens!”

Click To Watch Video

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Newark police arrest at least 20 protesters at Delaney Hall after new 9 p.m. curfew takes effect

Police arrested between 20-25 demonstrators Sunday night outside Newark’s Delaney Hall ICE detention facility after enforcing a newly instituted 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew imposed by Mayor Ras Baraka to halt three weeks of violent rallies. Law enforcement closed off a quarter-mile stretch of Doremus Avenue and deployed riot gear as roughly 100 remaining protesters crowded the street outside the facility.

Officers deployed two rounds of tear gas, corralling approximately 50 protesters and journalists before systematically detaining the remaining demonstrators and loading them into Essex County Sheriff’s Department buses. The Department of Homeland Security posted footage captioned “Don’t be this guy” showing officers dragging a seated protester, vowing “ZERO tolerance for rioters” on X.

Chaos continues since May 22 amid inmate hunger strike allegations: Protests engulfed Delaney Hall since late May after Democratic officials including Gov. Mikie Sherrill raised concerns about inhumane conditions and limited visitation, with inmates reportedly launching hunger strike protests. The Trump administration countered the accusations, saying detainees receive treatment exceeding most U.S. prison standards.

Iran halts U.S. negotiations over Israel’s Beirut strikes, threatens to open new regional conflict fronts

Iran has reportedly suspended communications with the U.S. through mediators Monday in protest of Israel’s strikes on Beirut, disrupting weeks of peace negotiations aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restarting formal talks.

What happened: The IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency stated Iran’s negotiating team halted “discussions and exchanges of texts through intermediaries,” citing Israeli operations violating ceasefire preconditions involving Lebanon and Gaza. Iranian officials demanded Israel immediately cease “aggressive and brutal operations” and completely withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory, warning “there will be no dialogue” until demands are satisfied.

Iran threatens complete Strait of Hormuz closure, activation of alternative conflict zones : Tehran vowed to pursue total blockade of the critical shipping lane and activate additional regional flashpoints including Bab el-Mandeb Strait as retaliation against Israel and its supporters.

Suspension derails Trump administration’s months-long peace efforts: The breakdown halts Trump’s attempted diplomatic breakthrough on nuclear material disposal and Strait reopening after weeks of negotiations.

UK denies entry to Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur, citing comments about Israel as threat to public good

British Home Office canceled electronic travel authorizations for far-left internet personality Hasan Piker and his uncle Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks, preventing them from attending SXSW London and speaking at Oxford University, determining their presence would “not be conducive to the public good.”