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Anti-ICE rioters were handed a victory on Friday after New Jersey State Police showed up to help federal officers protecting the immigrant detention facility at Delaney Hall in Newark.

The riots at the building are about to enter its first week with DHS personnel initially being on their own. On Friday, state troopers showed up to establish a zone around Delaney Hall and provide extra manpower.

When state police ordered the crowd to disperse, the anti-ICE protesters refused. Troopers then used tear gas, flashbangs, pepper balls, and mounted patrol to push the crowd away.

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The state police were able to successfully push the crowd down the street and away from the facility. But then, the police stopped their advance. The remaining rioters stopped their retreat and waited to see what was going to happen.

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After setting off more flashbangs and tear gas, the state troopers fell back from the scene entirely. This resulted in the anti-ICE mob making their way back to Delaney Hall, resulting in more confrontations between them and federal agents.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said in a statement local police worked to allow vehicles to leave and enter Delaney Hall. This was a strategic mistake on New Jersey’s part. It is telling the rioters they do not intend on fully securing the scene and will allow them to cause mayhem.

As an example of the state’s moronic decision, after the anti-ICE agitators built blockades in the road thinking an ambulance was the police, EMS had to wait while the crowd dismantled their barricades.

The anti-ICE protesters then made the decision to put the barricades back up, not thinking the ambulance would have to leave again. When the ambulance left Delaney Hall, their egress was halted as EMS had to wait for the crowd to tear down the barricades a second time.

If the riots continue in Newark, the blame should be on the rioters and the Democratic leadership that is enabling them.