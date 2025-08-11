Vice President JD Vance announced Sunday that multiple individuals face potential criminal charges stemming relating to the Obama administration’s involvement of the infamous Russiagate during the 2016 election.

Speaking on Fox News, Vance spoke about recent document releases by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard as evidence of legal violations among the Obama administration. The declassified materials include a 2020 Republican House Intelligence Committee report concluding there was insufficient proof that Russia favored Donald Trump's candidacy, and indicated intelligence leaders possessed evidence that Russian hackers did not manipulate voting systems in ways that altered election results.

“What do you want our intelligence community to be doing? I want them to be catching bad guys,” Vance called on the need for Americans’ outrage about intelligence services at the time. “I want them to be making sure the terrorists aren’t going to kill innocent American civilians. I don’t want them laundering Hillary Clinton’s talking points into the American media and giving them this air of legitimacy.”

“It is sick! It is disgusting. It hurt the intelligence community. It hurt the American people, and it hurt the first Trump administration.”

Though Vance did not give any specific names, he was adamant that the alleged individuals have their day in court.

“I absolutely think they broke the law. And you’re going to see a lot of people get indicted for that,” Vance told FOX, emphasizing his own desire to see indictments come to fruition.

Vance claimed that the Obama administration fueled distrust about President Trump and fabricated his connection to Russia, as that narrative helped his then Democratic opposition, Hillary Clinton, on her campaign. Vance said that intelligence services to a political candidate is illegal and “violated the American people’s trust.”

After the revelations from Gabbard’s disclosed documents, The Justice Department established a specialized unit to examine potential criminal conduct revealed documents last week. Attorney General Pam Bondi authorized grand jury proceedings to investigate Obama-era officials.

“We’ve got to have consequences for it, or we’re just going to see the same play repeated…” Vance said.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper have repeatedly disputed the allegations.

"That is patently false. In making those allegations, they seek to rewrite history. We want to set the record straight and, in doing so, sound a warning," The two wrote in a New York Times op-ed July 30.

The former officials maintained their assessment that Moscow preferred Trump's election victory.

Barack Obama's spokesperson also dismissed the accusations as "bizarre" and "constant nonsense.” He also stated that declassified information does not challenge established conclusions about Russian interference efforts.

Vance argued the controversy hindered Trump's first presidential term, describing intelligence actions as laundering campaign talking points through government agencies.

The grand jury will determine whether sufficient evidence exists to file formal charges against any individuals connected to the intelligence community's handling of the Russia investigation.

During the interview, Vance also discussed a broad range of administrative topics, including redistricting related to illegal immigration, the President’s upcoming meeting with Putin, the effects of tariffs, and the Epstein files.