FBI releases new evidence seeming to confirm suspect’s role in Charlie Kirk murder

Vice President JD Vance to host The Charlie Kirk Show today at noon EST

Unhinged scumbag gets arrested after kicking over memorial for Kirk in AZ

Ben Shapiro wrecks Bill Maher on his own show for mocking the Bible

New DNA evidence appears to confirm suspect’s role in Kirk’s murder, according to FBI

Newly revealed DNA evidence positively links suspect Tyler Robinson to the crime scene of Charlie Kirk’s murder, according to the FBI, with FBI Director Kash Patel confirming that DNA matching the 22-year-old suspect was found on a towel that covered the murder weapon and on a screwdriver discovered in the sniper's nest on a rooftop.

Robinson wrote about his plans to kill Kirk , leaving a note stating he had an opportunity to "take out Charlie Kirk" and was "going to take it" because of his "hatred for what Charlie stood for," according to Patel.

The suspect subscribed to left-wing ideology and became more radicalized in recent years, with his family telling investigators about his political beliefs, and authorities have found evidence of text message exchanges between Robinson and a second individual.

Robinson is not cooperating with authorities but was apprehended quickly in a 33-hour manhunt, which Patel praised as faster than historical cases like Luigi Mangione and the Boston Marathon bombing that took five days, while DNA analysis on the bolt-action hunting rifle used in the shooting is still ongoing.

JD Vance to host The Charlie Kirk Show today at 12pm EST

Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday that he will host an episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show" today at 12:00 p.m. ET.

"Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show," Vance wrote on X. "Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend."

Man arrested after trampling Charlie Kirk memorial in Arizona

A man was arrested after vandalizing a Charlie Kirk memorial outside Turning Point USA's headquarters in Arizona, Sunday afternoon.

The 19-year-old suspect, Ryder Corral was arrested for allegedly trampling the Charlie Kirk memorial outside Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix on Sunday, kicking over flowers, vases, and flags while Fox News cameras were rolling.

A mourner intervened to stop the vandalism , with a man in a blue polo shirt physically removing Corral from the memorial and throwing him to the ground before police escorted Corral away.

Corral was wearing a shirt similar to Kirk's alleged assassin , featuring a black shirt with an American flag and eagle that bore a striking resemblance to what Tyler Robinson wore when he allegedly shot and killed Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Corral faces criminal charges including one count of criminal damage and one count of disorderly conduct and is being held at Maricopa County Jail, while Robinson, Kirk's alleged assassin, was arrested Friday after a 33-hour manhunt following Kirk's death from a single gunshot wound.

Ben Shapiro WRECKS Bill Maher for mocking the Bible

Liberal atheist comedian Bill Maher criticized the Bible as containing "nonsense" and "wickedness" during a debate with Ben Shapiro on "Real Time with Bill Maher: Overtime," with the atheist host arguing that if God wrote it, it should be perfect, but since it's flawed, it must have been written by people.

Shapiro argued that Western morality stems from Biblical foundations , telling Maher that despite being a religious Jew debating an atheist, they agree on morality "87 percent" of the time because they both grew up in Western society with "several thousand years of Biblical history behind it."

Shapiro received unexpected audience support when he told Maher "you can think that you hit that triple and formed your own morality, but the reality is you were born morally on third base," with the liberal Los Angeles audience erupting in laughter and applause.

The debate arose from discussion of Shapiro's new book "Lions and Scavengers" which divides society into builders (lions) versus destroyers (scavengers), and included comparisons to philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche's criticisms of Judeo-Christian religion as encouraging weakness over strength.

Maher countered that Western morality comes from the Enlightenment rather than religion, arguing that America's Founding Fathers weren't "particularly Christy," while Shapiro responded with the metaphor that "cut flowers die" - suggesting societies that sever themselves from their moral roots cannot sustain their values indefinitely.

